Greenhouse gases hit record highs in 2025, locking in further global warming, warns WMO

CO₂ growth rates have tripled

When the bulletin was first published in 2004, the annual average CO₂ concentration measured by the WMO’s Global Atmosphere Watch network of monitoring stations was 377.5 ppm, states the WMO press release.

Growth rates have tripled since the 1960s, rising from an annual average increase of 0.8 ppm to 2.4 ppm in the decade from 2011 to 2020.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) Annual Greenhouse Gas Index shows that radiative forcing— the warming effect on the climate—from long-lived greenhouse gases increased by 56 per cent between 1990 and 2025. CO₂ accounted for about 81 per cent of this increase.

There was, however, a modest slowdown in the annual increase in CO₂ concentrations. Between 2024 and 2025, the annual mean rose by 2.8 ppm, down from the record increase of 3.6 ppm between 2023 and 2024. The latest increase was nevertheless slightly above the average annual growth rate of 2.62 ppm over the preceding decade.

The bulletin attributes the more modest increase to a likely recovery in land carbon sinks and lower carbon emissions from fires in 2025, following the strong El Niño of 2023-24.

“However, a 2.8 ppm annual increase is still a substantial addition of carbon to the atmosphere from fossil fuel burning. We can expect to see a further increase in concentrations in 2026 because of fossil fuel burning and the development of a powerful El Niño which will impact land carbon sinks as it did in 2023/2024. The risks of reduced CO2 uptake by the ocean are also increasing in our changing climate,” said WMO senior scientific officer Oksana Tarasova.