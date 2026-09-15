Gross trust deficit

But Indians seem to strongly support authoritarianism. Sixty-one per cent of those surveyed said “India would be better off having a strong leader who does not have to bother with parliament and elections.” This is much higher than the global average.

Is this a result of people’s sentiment of growing up in a less equal governance system? Going by the survey, two-thirds of people felt there was too much inequality, which is less than the global average. This has to be read in the context of India being a lower-middle-income country. Also, the survey finds that 40 per cent of Indians were “worried about not having enough money to cover basic needs over the next 12 months.” But like all other countries, Indians also believe that the system has been “rigged to benefit the wealthy.” Surprisingly, low-income households “agree less that the system is rigged, compared to high-income households.”

The survey is a reiteration of what mars the current time, probably at an inflection point. Countries are divided; political polarisation further deepens the chasm; and inequality making people losing faith in the system that they elect. As the survey says, “A society that feels itself coming apart.”