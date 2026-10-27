Gujarat, Rajasthan declare drought in 18 districts as rainfall deficit hits farmers

Gujarat and Rajasthan have declared drought in 18 districts following deficient monsoon rainfall and crop losses.
Rajasthan declared drought in 14 districts after recording a 22% rainfall deficit during the 2026 monsoon.
Gujarat announced ₹8,500 per hectare in crop-loss compensation, subsidised fodder and 150 days of employment support in four affected districts.
Nearly 47% of India's land area was under drought conditions as of October 21, according to IIT Gandhinagar's India Drought Monitor.
Gujarat and Rajasthan have declared drought in a total of 18 districts following deficient monsoon rainfall, with Gujarat announcing a relief package for farmers whose crops have failed.
The Rajasthan government declared drought in 14 of its 41 districts, while Gujarat identified four districts — Devbhumi Dwarka, Porbandar, Jamnagar and Kutch — as drought-hit.
In Rajasthan, the affected districts include Churu, Jaisalmer, Jalore, Pali, Jodhpur, Bikaner, Barmer and Balotra, among others.
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Rajasthan received 340.2mm of rainfall during the monsoon season, from June 1 to September 30, 2026, against a normal of 435.6mm. This represents a rainfall deficit of 22 per cent.
On October 26, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel announced relief measures for farmers in the four affected districts.
“This season, the state overall received around 89 per cent rainfall. However, Devbhumi Dwarka, Porbandar, Kutch, and Jamnagar districts witnessed lower rainfall,” Patel said in Gandhinagar.
He said the government had decided to support farmers affected by the rainfall deficit.
According to Patel, the decision was taken in accordance with the Centre's Drought Manual Guidelines, 2016. Farmers in the four districts will receive compensation for crop losses under the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) norms.
The state government will provide financial assistance of Rs 8,500 per hectare, capped at two hectares per farmer.
It has also begun supplying fodder at a subsidised rate of Rs 2 per kilogramme.
Other measures announced include 150 days of employment under the Viksit Bharat–Guarantee for Rozgar & Ajeevika Mission (Gramin), or VB-G RAM G, in affected districts from November 1.
The government will also provide Rs 80 per animal to cattle shelters for livestock upkeep.
Gujarat and Rajasthan join Karnataka, Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh, which had previously declared drought in parts of their states.
According to IIT Gandhinagar's India Drought Monitor, 46.7 per cent of India's land area was under drought conditions as of October 21, 2026.