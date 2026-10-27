Gujarat, Rajasthan declare drought in 18 districts as rainfall deficit hits farmers

Gujarat and Rajasthan have declared drought in a total of 18 districts following deficient monsoon rainfall, with Gujarat announcing a relief package for farmers whose crops have failed.

The Rajasthan government declared drought in 14 of its 41 districts, while Gujarat identified four districts — Devbhumi Dwarka, Porbandar, Jamnagar and Kutch — as drought-hit.

In Rajasthan, the affected districts include Churu, Jaisalmer, Jalore, Pali, Jodhpur, Bikaner, Barmer and Balotra, among others.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Rajasthan received 340.2mm of rainfall during the monsoon season, from June 1 to September 30, 2026, against a normal of 435.6mm. This represents a rainfall deficit of 22 per cent.