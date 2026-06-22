Gurez Cloudburst explained: Why India’s monsoon is stalling

On June 17, 2026, a cloudburst tore through the Tulail Valley in Gurez, Bandipora. What came next is flash floods that swept through agricultural fields, damaged a vital bridge, and caused widespread chaos in the area.

What is interesting is that this is happening when most of the country is still waiting for the monsoon to arrive. India has a 38 per cent rainfall deficit for June so far. Central India is down to 62 per cent.

What is even more interesting is that these two extremities are linked. Before we can understand this link, we need to take a closer look at the cloudburst and understand why it happened.

The cloudburst in Gurez led to a sudden rise in water levels in the Chakwali nallah. Mud, stones, and debris swept into nearby villages, damaging local roads and disrupting traffic. Floodwaters entered agricultural lands and low-lying areas, raising concerns among farmers and villagers. No casualties have been reported so far.

This is not an isolated event. Just a few days back, on June 2, cloudbursts hit Doda, Kishtwar, and Poonch, blocking roads, inundating homes, and trapping vehicles. Again, no casualties.

So, what is causing these cloudbursts? And what do they have to do with the stalled monsoon elsewhere?