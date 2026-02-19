Health and environmental groups sue EPA over repeal of landmark climate finding

A broad coalition of public health and environmental advocacy groups have filed a lawsuit in the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit on February 18, 2026, to block the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) repeal of the 2009 “endangerment finding.”

The legal challenge follows the Trump administration's February 12 announcement rescinding the scientific determination that greenhouse gases threaten public health. Plaintiffs have argue the move is a "complete dereliction" of the agency's mission and its legal obligations under the Clean Air Act, according to a report by British news agency The Guardian.

According to a report from the news agency Associated Press, the repeal was hailed by President Donald Trump as the “ single largest deregulatory action in American history .”

On the other hand, EPA administrator Lee Zeldin described the 2009 finding as “the Holy Grail of federal regulatory overreach” and the source of “trillions of dollars in hidden costs.”

Gretchen Goldman from the Union of Concerned Scientists stated the action is “rooted in falsehoods, not facts” and is at odds with the “best available science.” David Pettit of the Center for Biological Diversity characterised the repeal as a “monster handout to oil companies” that will force consumers to pay more at the pump.

The EPA stated it does not comment on pending litigation but maintains it is following the law “ exactly as it is written .”

The lawsuit includes a diverse range of organisations including the American Lung Association, American Public Health Association, Physicians for Social Responsibility, Environmental Defense Fund (EDF), Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC), and the Center for Community Action and Environmental Justice.

In a separate legal challenge, 18 young people between the ages of 1 and 22 from across the United States have also petitioned against the rescission. The group is represented by the non-profit organisations Our Children’s Trust — which won a landmark constitutional climate case in Montana in 2023 — and Public Justice.