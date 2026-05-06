Climate Change

Heat and dust, all in a day’s work

Super El Nino or not, brick kiln workers in Uttar Pradesh continue to work amid the ever-increasing temperatures and deplorable work conditions
Heat and dust, all in a day’s work
Brick kiln workers in Baghpat, Western Uttar Pradesh, work in high temperatures.Photo: Vikas Choudhary/CSE
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This summer is forecast to be one of the hottest that India has ever seen due to the Super El Nino phenomenon.

However, for these brick kiln workers in Baghpat, Western Uttar Pradesh, it is just another day at work amid the heat and dust.

Heat and dust, all in a day’s work
Uttar Pradesh is the leading brick producer in India.Photo: Vikas Choudhary/CSE

According to The Climate Agenda, Uttar Pradesh is the leading brick producer in India. It is home to approximately 22,500 brick kilns employing around two million workers, including migrants.

Heat and dust, all in a day’s work
Most workers in its kilns endure deplorable working conditions and face increasing threats from climate change.Photo: Vikas Choudhary/CSE

However, these workers, forming an informal workforce, endure deplorable working conditions and face increasing threats from climate change.

Uttar Pradesh
Dust
heat
Super El Nino
brick kiln workers
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