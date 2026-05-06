Heat and dust, all in a day’s work

This summer is forecast to be one of the hottest that India has ever seen due to the Super El Nino phenomenon.
However, for these brick kiln workers in Baghpat, Western Uttar Pradesh, it is just another day at work amid the heat and dust.
According to The Climate Agenda, Uttar Pradesh is the leading brick producer in India. It is home to approximately 22,500 brick kilns employing around two million workers, including migrants.
However, these workers, forming an informal workforce, endure deplorable working conditions and face increasing threats from climate change.