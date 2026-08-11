Heatwaves and lightning officially declared natural disasters

In a landmark move, heatwaves and lightning have officially been added to India’s list of notified natural disasters.

This significant policy evolution comes after recommendations by the 16th Finance Commission and has been formally notified by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs.

And now, these perils are recognised under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, along with other disasters such cyclones, earthquakes etc. This move signifies a transition from viewing these events as mere weather anomalies to acknowledging them as full-scale national calamities.