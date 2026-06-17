Daily weather tracker: Heavy rain, thunderstorms and dust storms sweep across India as monsoon gains momentum

A significant shift in weather conditions is being witnessed across large parts of India as the combined influence of a western disturbance, cyclonic circulations in the upper atmosphere, and the advancing southwest monsoon brings widespread rainfall, thunderstorms, and gusty winds. The latest forecast issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) indicates that several regions are likely to experience relief from the intense summer heat, while others remain vulnerable to severe weather events, including dust storms, heavy rainfall, and heatwave conditions.

Delhi-NCR and Northern Plains brace for stormy weather

The national capital region is expected to witness thunderstorms accompanied by light to moderate rain and strong winds during the day. Wind speeds may reach between 40 and 50 kmph, providing temporary respite from the prevailing heat. Delhi’s maximum temperature is forecast to remain around 35 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature is expected to hover near 27 degrees Celsius under partly cloudy skies.

Similar weather conditions are likely across Haryana, Punjab, Chandigarh, and western Uttar Pradesh, where thunderstorms and lightning activity may be accompanied by strong gusty winds. Authorities have advised residents to remain cautious during periods of severe weather and avoid open spaces during lightning events.

Dust storm alert for Rajasthan

Rajasthan remains under special watch as meteorologists have warned of dust storms and powerful winds reaching speeds of 50 to 60 kmph in several districts. Western parts of the state are particularly vulnerable to dust-laden winds that may significantly reduce visibility and disrupt road transportation.

The forecast highlights the possibility of sudden weather changes, which could pose challenges for commuters and residents alike. Officials have urged people to stay informed about local weather updates and exercise caution while travelling.

Widespread rainfall across central, eastern, southern India

A large number of states are expected to receive rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning. Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Telangana, Vidarbha, West Bengal, Sikkim, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands are among the regions likely to witness active weather conditions.

Wind speeds in these areas may also reach 40 to 50 kmph during thunderstorm activity. The widespread precipitation is expected to improve moisture conditions and provide much-needed relief in regions that have experienced prolonged dry spells and elevated temperatures in recent weeks.

Meanwhile, northeastern states including Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura are expected to continue receiving frequent showers and thunderstorm activity, consistent with the seasonal weather pattern of the region.

Very heavy rainfall warning in Eastern Himalayas

The IMD has issued an Orange Alert for Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, where heavy to very heavy rainfall is forecast. Rainfall accumulation in some locations could exceed 200 mm, raising concerns about waterlogging, flash floods, and landslides in vulnerable hilly areas.

Heavy rainfall is also likely in Assam, Meghalaya, Bihar, Kerala, Mahe, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal, where a Yellow Alert remains in effect. Local authorities are monitoring the situation closely as intense rainfall may disrupt transport services and daily activities.

Monsoon set to advance further

Meteorological conditions remain favourable for the further advancement of the southwest monsoon over the coming days. According to the IMD, the current northern limit of the monsoon stretches across parts of Maharashtra, Telangana, Odisha, Jharkhand, and Bihar.

Over the next four to five days, the monsoon is expected to advance into additional parts of Telangana, Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar, and Chhattisgarh. The progress of the monsoon is likely to boost agricultural activities, particularly the sowing of kharif crops, and bring relief to regions awaiting seasonal rainfall.

Heatwave conditions persist in some regions

Despite widespread rain activity, heatwave conditions continue to affect isolated parts of Chhattisgarh, Telangana, and Vidarbha. Residents in these regions have been advised to avoid prolonged exposure to direct sunlight and remain adequately hydrated.

In coastal Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, the Gangetic plains of West Bengal, and parts of the Konkan-Goa region, hot and humid conditions may continue to cause discomfort even as rainfall activity increases elsewhere.

As India enters a more active phase of the monsoon season, weather experts emphasise the importance of staying updated with official forecasts. While rainfall promises relief from scorching temperatures in many regions, the accompanying risks of thunderstorms, strong winds, flooding, and landslides require heightened preparedness and vigilance.