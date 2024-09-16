Highlights from the issue

Cover Story: Trade on emissions

Illustrations: Yogendra Anand

EU’s Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) would hurt developing countries’ export earnings, while enabling developed nations to overlook their climate responsibilities

Cover Story: India to get its own carbon market

India is on the verge of launching the Carbon Credit Trading Scheme. Here’s a list of recommendations for effective operationalisation of the scheme 

Sunita Narain’s Desk: We need politics of inclusion

Illustration: Yogendra Anand

We cannot neuter politics of access, justice and rights, and hope to fix environment or indeed development

Patently Absurd: The politics and economics of mpox

Illustration: Yogendra Anand / CSE

Africa’s mpox epidemic stems from delayed responses, neglect of its health risks and the stark vaccine apartheid

Civil Lines: Why the youth is so angry

The world by far has the largest youth population in history
The overarching issue of most protests is economic security—simply put, employment and livelihood.Photograph: iStock/Picasa

Protests across the world show a generational change in acceptance of democracy

Opinion: Many myths of Chipko

Historical facts show that the movement had gender collaboration.Photograph: Creative Commons BY SA 4.0

Misconceptions about the Chipko movement have overshadowed its true objectives

