Himalayan climate alarm: Jammu & Kashmir warms by nearly 1 °C in two decades, scientists warn

According to the study, annual mean temperatures increased by up to 0.3 °C per decade at some mid-elevation stations, while pre-monsoon night-time temperatures rose by as much as 0.6°C per decade. Statistical analyses indicate that changes in snow cover and surface reflectivity largely explain winter warming at higher elevations, whereas increasing atmospheric moisture and enhanced longwave radiation are driving the rapid rise in night-time temperatures throughout the year.

“The Himalaya is among the most climate-sensitive regions on Earth, and our results show that warming is not uniform across elevations,” said Kuttippurath. “The accelerated warming observed in mountain regions threatens glaciers, seasonal snow cover, freshwater availability and ecosystem stability, with consequences extending far beyond the Himalayas.” he added.

Lead author Gopikrishnan said the rapid increase in minimum temperatures is especially significant. “Warmer nights reduce natural cooling, accelerate snow and ice melt, and alter mountain hydrology. These long-term observations provide critical evidence for improving climate projections and adaptation planning in Himalayan regions.”

Kuttippurath added that the findings improve understanding of the physical processes behind mountain warming. “The interaction between altitude, snow-albedo feedback, atmospheric moisture and radiation creates distinct warming patterns across the complex Himalayan terrain. This knowledge is essential for developing science-based climate adaptation and disaster-risk reduction strategies.”

The researchers emphasise that continued warming could accelerate glacier retreat, reduce snow storage, alter river flows, increase the likelihood of climate-related hazards, and threaten livelihoods that depend on Himalayan water resources. They call for strengthened mountain climate monitoring, sustained observations and targeted adaptation policies to safeguard one of the world’s most vulnerable ecosystems.