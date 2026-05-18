How a Sikkim village is planning for water security in a changing climate

Tucked into the hills of Pakyong district in Sikkim, Yakten is a small Himalayan village that has begun attracting national attention for an unusual experiment in rural development. In 2026, it won a SKOCH Award for tourism, recognition that came after it was promoted as India’s first digital nomad village under the Government of Sikkim’s NomadSikkim initiative .

The initiative has also been actively supported by the district administration under Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer for the district Rohan Agawane along with the contribution of the district’s junior engineers. The programme has sought to position the village as a place where remote workers, travellers and local communities can coexist, with visitors drawn not only by connectivity and mountain views but also by its cultural rhythms, agrarian landscape and quieter pace of life.

Now, with the same forward-looking spirit, Yakten is turning its attention to long-term water planning. The village is working with environmental consultancy BETWA Solutions and the local government to better understand its springs, map its watershed and prepare for the more variable monsoons that El Niño years tend to bring.

Meteorological agencies like United States’ National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Home predict an 82 per cent chance that El Niño conditions will develop between May and July this year, with nearly a 100 per cent probability of a “Super El Niño” forming by November.