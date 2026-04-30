How extreme weather is affecting elections in India and the world

As assembly elections got underway in India, an intense heatwave swept across parts of the country — raising a question that goes beyond politics: what happens to democracy when extreme weather gets in the way?

From heat in India to floods, storms and wildfires worldwide, a new report by the International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance (IDEA) found that extreme weather has affected at least 94 elections across 52 countries in the last two decades.

In this video, we look at how climate change is increasingly disrupting elections — and what that means for democracy.