How Kashmir’s warming winters are driving a new agricultural crisis

On an April morning, Abdul Hameed walked to his pea field in Pattan, north Kashmir, and found the rows he had sown days earlier destroyed. The soil was churned into mounds, hoof marks cut across the field and freshly planted seeds lay scattered in the mud.

“It looked as if a heavy vehicle had ploughed the land overnight,” the 60-year-old farmer said. “Not a single row was left untouched.”

Across Kashmir, farmers are reporting paddy nurseries torn apart, potato fields uprooted and bark peeled from young apple trees.

The culprit is a species many believed had disappeared from the Valley decades ago: the wild boar. Its return is becoming a sign of how climate change is reshaping Kashmir’s fragile mountain ecology, with growing costs for farmers and orchardists.