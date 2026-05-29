IMD revises monsoon forecast to 90% of LPA, 60% chance of deficient rainfall

Among different homogeneous regions in the country only northeast India may experience normal rainfall of 96-104 per cent of the LPA. The rainfall could be below normal for northwest (<92 per cent of LPA), central and south peninsular (<94 per cent of the LPA) India.

The rainfall over what is known as the monsoon core zone where most of the agriculture is still rain-fed and comprises of regions in central, western and eastern India would also be below normal (<94 per cent of LPA). This could further add to the agricultural distress in the region.

“During June to September 2026, below-normal seasonal rainfall is most likely over most parts of the country, except some areas over Northwest and northeast India, eastern parts of south peninsula and adjoining areas of east-central India and isolated pockets of East India, where normal to above normal rainfall is likely,” said IMD in a press statement.

Additionally, IMD estimated that there was a 60 per cent forecast probability for a deficient SWM season in 2026 and 24 per cent chance of a below normal rainfall season which means that there is a 84 per cent overall chance of rainfall being below normal or deficient.

The decreased rainfall may start affecting India from June onwards with a forecast of rainfall less than 92 per cent of the LPA along with increased temperatures during day and nighttime and above normal heatwaves in many regions.