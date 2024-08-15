Independence Day 2024: India’s future, its youth, face their greatest challenge yet — the climate crisis

Unfortunately, climate change is not a widely popular concern in India. Even organisations representing women and Dalits, arguably among the most distinct groups impacted by climate change, have largely chosen to ignore its challenges. Scientists and other experts, including many from India, have warned us for decades about the impending catastrophe resulting from climate change. Who hasn’t heard about melting glaciers at the South Pole and their link to the extreme and erratic weather in our cities? It is said that this disaster could strike as early as 2050 or 2070, unless nations take drastic and large-scale remedial action.