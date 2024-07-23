DTE Coverage: Economic Survey 2023-2024

Agricultural investment needs to grow at an annual rate of 12.5%, but the average annual growth in Gross Capital Formation from 2016-17 to 2022-23 was only 9.7%
India’s space economy stands at $8 billion, contributing to around 2-3 per cent of the global space economy
National strategy of shifting people from farm to non-farm sectors for employment is not creating employment and wealth. “A return to roots,” advises V Anantha Nageswaran, chief economic advisor, Ministry of Finance, and “make the farm sector both fashionable and productive for India’s urban youth”
Yet again, livestock and fisheries performed better than traditional crops such as cereals
Report also takes cognisance of misappropriation of funds, lack of transparency, and mechanisation
Report stresses need for international finance as adaptation funding crucial for India’s long-term development
Same concerns highlighted in “Discredited”, the CSE-DTE investigation on the voluntary carbon market, released in October 2023
This means that India needs to shed around 2.8 million jobs from agriculture in the next two years and 3.5 million by 2030