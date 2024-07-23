Economy

DTE Coverage: Economic Survey 2023-2024

Down To Earth presents main takeaways from the Economic Survey
1. Economic Survey 2024: Investment in agriculture insufficient to meet target of doubling farmer income

Farmer have incurred losses in mustard cultivation for the second consecutive year
Agricultural investment needs to grow at an annual rate of 12.5%, but the average annual growth in Gross Capital Formation from 2016-17 to 2022-23 was only 9.7%

2. Economic Survey 2024: Indian space sector sees increase in private participation, 300 Indian entities file applications

PSLV, which was used to launch critical missions like Chandrayaan-1 and the Mars Orbiter Mission, has emerged as ISRO’s workhorse rocket in the past 25 years.
India’s space economy stands at $8 billion, contributing to around 2-3 per cent of the global space economy

3. Economic Survey 2024: Erratic monsoon, climate change, crop diseases double food inflation in 3 years

Women plant rice in paddy fields at Kanchipuram, Tamil Nadu.
National strategy of shifting people from farm to non-farm sectors for employment is not creating employment and wealth. “A return to roots,” advises V Anantha Nageswaran, chief economic advisor, Ministry of Finance, and “make the farm sector both fashionable and productive for India’s urban youth”

4. Economic Survey 2024: Agri growth rate falls to 1.4% from 4.7% in 2022-23

Agriculture sector’s gross capital formation grew at an average annual rate of 9.70% per cent from 2016-17 to 2022-23
Yet again, livestock and fisheries performed better than traditional crops such as cereals

5. Economic Survey 2024: Job demand under MGNREGS not true indicator of rural distress, says Centre

Contrary to the popular narrative, data from financial year 2021-22 failed to reflect that states with higher unemployment rates sought more MGNREGS funds the following year in 2023.
Report also takes cognisance of misappropriation of funds, lack of transparency, and mechanisation

6. Economic Survey 2024: India’s climate adaptation expenditure 5.6% of GDP in 2021-2022

From a developing country’s perspective, continued economic growth is the “best insurance against climate change”, stated Economic Survey 2023-24
Report stresses need for international finance as adaptation funding crucial for India’s long-term development

7. Economic Survey 2024 raises questions on India’s voluntary carbon market; double accounting & expensive emission reduction activities are concerns

Same concerns highlighted in “Discredited”, the CSE-DTE investigation on the voluntary carbon market, released in October 2023

8. Economic Survey 2024: 7.85 million non-farm jobs needed for rising workforce annually

Workers folding and wrapping textiles in plastic on the floor of a Mumbai dyeing and printing mill.
This means that India needs to shed around 2.8 million jobs from agriculture in the next two years and 3.5 million by 2030

