India among biggest new carbon markets as global carbon pricing covers 29 per cent of emissions

India has emerged as one of the world’s largest new carbon markets with the launch of its Carbon Credit Trading Scheme in 2026, as global carbon pricing systems now cover 29 per cent of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and annual revenues from emissions trading systems and carbon taxes crossed $107 billion in 2025, according to a new World Bank report.

The report, State and Trends of Carbon Pricing 2026, says India’s new emissions trading system currently covers seven sectors and around 490 industries, with estimated coverage of approximately 477 million tCO2e, making it one of the world’s largest newly implemented carbon pricing systems.

Globally, average carbon prices have nearly doubled over the past decade, rising from $10/tCO2e in 2016 to nearly $21/tCO2e in 2026, while carbon credit issuances rose 8 per cent between 2024 and 2025.

Published by the World Bank Group, the report highlights the rapid expansion of carbon pricing systems despite economic uncertainty, volatile energy markets and commodity supply disruptions.

“As countries navigate a period of heightened uncertainty from fiscal pressures and energy market volatility to growing development needs, policymakers are increasingly focused on how to deliver growth that is both sustainable and resilient,” wrote Paschal Donohoe in the report’s foreword.

Alongside India, new emissions trading systems were introduced in Japan and Viet Nam, while Mauritania and Serbia launched carbon taxes. The report says if all carbon pricing policies currently under development are implemented by 2030, nearly one third of global GHG emissions could come under carbon pricing systems.

India’s carbon market push

The analysis identifies India’s Carbon Credit Trading Scheme as a GHG emission intensity-based trading system aimed at hard to abate sectors. It is built on India’s existing Perform Achieve and Trade energy efficiency programme.

Under the mechanism, industries are assigned annual GHG emission intensity targets. Companies that outperform their targets receive Carbon Credit Certificates, which can be sold to industries unable to meet compliance obligations.

The assessment says India’s system is expected to expand further to include the iron and steel sector, which has not yet received emission intensity targets.

The World Bank notes that only China’s national ETS, the European Union ETS and the Republic of Korea ETS currently cover larger absolute volumes of GHG emissions than India’s newly implemented system.

India’s future expansion into iron and steel is also identified as one of the major contributors that could push global carbon pricing coverage toward nearly one third of global emissions by 2030.

Meanwhile, another report, Carbon as a Business Variable: Trade, Risk, and the Evolution of India’s Carbon Market, by Rubix Data Sciences, notes that India issued more than 375 million carbon credits between 2010 and 2025, making it one of the world’s largest voluntary carbon markets, although only around one third of Indian carbon projects successfully reach registration because of execution and verification bottlenecks.