India cannot rescue its way out of disaster risk

India’s disaster-management system has become considerably better at seeing danger coming. Cyclones are tracked earlier, rainfall forecasts have improved, flood and tsunami warnings travel faster, and alerts can increasingly be delivered directly to mobile phones. The country has also built formidable response capacity since the Indian Ocean tsunami of 2004 exposed the weaknesses of an overwhelmingly relief-centred system.
Yet the arithmetic of disaster is moving in the opposite direction.
The India Meteorological Department recorded approximately 2,760 deaths from extreme weather events in 2025. Heavy rain, floods, cloudbursts and landslides killed more than 1,370 people, while thunderstorms and lightning accounted for more than 1,310 deaths. A broader event-by-event assessment by the Centre for Science and Environment and Down To Earth found extreme weather on 331 of the first 334 days last year, with at least 4,419 deaths, 17.4 million hectares of crops affected and more than 181,000 houses damaged or destroyed.
These numbers are produced through different methodologies, but they point in the same direction: what India once treated as exceptional weather is becoming a near-continuous condition of development. That makes the theme of the 2026 International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction on October 13 — “Resilience Starts at Home” — unusually relevant to India.
The real question is whether India can move from managing disasters efficiently to preventing its development choices from manufacturing disaster risk in the first place.
A flood becomes catastrophic not simply because rain is heavy, but because wetlands have been filled, drainage channels narrowed, floodplains built over and housing pushed into unsafe land. A heatwave becomes more lethal when neighbourhoods lack trees, ventilation, drinking water and thermally suitable housing. A landslide becomes a disaster when unstable slopes are cut without adequate geological assessment or drainage. This distinction matters. Hazards may be natural; disaster losses are heavily shaped by political, economic and planning decisions.
India illustrates the problem vividly because it is simultaneously urbanising, building infrastructure and experiencing a changing climate. A recent World Bank assessment estimates that India’s urban population could reach 951 million by 2050 and that more than 144 million new homes may be required by 2070. More than half of the urban infrastructure India will need in 2050 has yet to be built.
This is an extraordinary development opportunity and an equally extraordinary risk.
If tomorrow’s housing, roads, drainage systems, power networks, hospitals and transport corridors are constructed using yesterday’s assumptions about rainfall, temperature and flooding, India will lock vulnerability into assets expected to survive for decades.
The same World Bank study found urban centres already experiencing severe heat-island effects. Parts of Chennai and Surat record average night-time temperatures around 3-4°C above surrounding rural areas, while the difference in Lucknow can reach about 5°C. Concrete, asphalt and dense construction store heat after sunset, precisely when the human body needs relief.
Disaster risk reduction therefore cannot remain a department that enters the picture after urban planning, housing, road construction and environmental approvals have already created the risk. It has to become a test applied before investment is authorised.
The UN’s decision to place the home at the centre of this year’s observance is important because housing is where several forms of inequality become physical.
A cyclone does not strike households according to income, but the ability to withstand it certainly does. Families living in structurally sound buildings, with insurance, savings, transport and access to information experience the same hazard very differently from informal workers occupying fragile housing on riverbanks, steep slopes or poorly drained settlements.
That is why “resilience starts at home” must not become another way of transferring responsibility from governments to households.
People cannot reinforce buildings they do not legally own. They cannot keep floodwater out when municipal drains fail. Nor can low-income households simply relocate from hazardous land when employment, schools and transport are concentrated nearby.
The public policy challenge is to make safety affordable.
Building codes must be enforced rather than remaining technical documents honoured mainly in formal construction. Hazard maps need to determine where housing and public infrastructure are permitted. Retrofitting older buildings, particularly schools, hospitals and affordable housing, deserves far greater attention. Urban local bodies need engineering capability capable of translating climate projections into drainage design, zoning and building permission.
The Disaster Management (Amendment) Act, 2025 offers an institutional opening for India. It provides for Urban Disaster Management Authorities in state capitals and cities with municipal corporations and envisages urban plans addressing risks including floods and heatwaves. It also mandates national and state disaster databases and formally places disaster-risk reduction within India's statutory disaster-management framework.
The test, however, will be implementation. Another authority or plan will accomplish little if municipal development decisions continue to override risk information.
India’s disaster system is no longer built principally around post-event relief.
The SACHET integrated alert system brings warnings from agencies including the India Meteorological Department, Central Water Commission and Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services into a common architecture capable of geo-targeted dissemination. It operates across all 36 states and Union Territories. Government data released in 2026 said the system had disseminated more than 134 billion SMS alerts in over 19 Indian languages. Cell-broadcast technology is also being introduced so urgent alerts can reach every compatible phone in a threatened area almost simultaneously.
This is precisely the kind of public infrastructure a hazard-prone country requires.
But an alert transmitted is not necessarily a warning understood, trusted or acted upon.
A fisherman who receives a cyclone message but cannot afford to stop working, a migrant labourer who does not understand the language used, an elderly person who cannot reach an evacuation centre, or a household that receives a flash-flood warning without knowing where safety lies remains vulnerable.
The UN’s 2026 disaster-risk concept note puts the principle succinctly: a warning fails if it does not reach households, is not understood or cannot be acted upon.
India’s next step must therefore be social as much as technological: local warning protocols, neighbourhood evacuation maps, accessible shelters, school preparedness, trained community volunteers and communication designed around disability, age, gender and language.
Technology can deliver the message. Governance determines whether the message saves a life.
The deepest reform required is financial.
Globally, disaster losses look deceptively manageable when only damaged buildings and infrastructure are counted. UNDRR's Global Assessment Report 2025 estimated officially reported direct disaster losses at roughly $202 billion annually. Once lost income, disrupted supply chains, health and education effects, and ecosystem damage are considered, the real economic burden exceeds $2.3 trillion a year, close to 2 per cent of global GDP.
India has begun moving in the right direction.
Under the Fifteenth Finance Commission framework, national and state disaster financing explicitly created mitigation windows rather than financing response alone. The new 2026-31 framework provides Rs 40,880 crore for State Disaster Mitigation Funds, while up to 25 per cent of the national disaster fund—Rs 79,406 crore in total—has been earmarked for mitigation.
The important question is what that money buys.
Resilience cannot be measured by the number of plans produced or meetings conducted. It should be visible in floodplains that remain unbuilt, drains sized for future rainfall, heat-resistant affordable housing, restored wetlands, safer slopes, buried or reinforced critical utilities, hospitals that continue operating during floods, and buildings that remain standing after earthquakes.
India has spent two decades becoming better at rescuing people after disasters. Its next achievement must be more difficult: ensuring fewer people need rescuing.
That requires treating disaster risk not as an emergency-management problem but as a test of development itself. Every building permission, highway, housing scheme, industrial corridor and urban expansion creates assets that may survive the hazards of coming decades—or become tomorrow’s disaster losses.
Today, “Resilience Starts at Home” should thus carry a larger message. Resilience may begin at the household, but it is evolved or destroyed by decisions extending far beyond its walls.
Views expressed are the author’s own and don’t necessarily reflect those of Down To Earth