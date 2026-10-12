India cannot rescue its way out of disaster risk

India illustrates the problem vividly because it is simultaneously urbanising, building infrastructure and experiencing a changing climate. A recent World Bank assessment estimates that India’s urban population could reach 951 million by 2050 and that more than 144 million new homes may be required by 2070. More than half of the urban infrastructure India will need in 2050 has yet to be built.

This is an extraordinary development opportunity and an equally extraordinary risk.

If tomorrow’s housing, roads, drainage systems, power networks, hospitals and transport corridors are constructed using yesterday’s assumptions about rainfall, temperature and flooding, India will lock vulnerability into assets expected to survive for decades.

The same World Bank study found urban centres already experiencing severe heat-island effects. Parts of Chennai and Surat record average night-time temperatures around 3-4°C above surrounding rural areas, while the difference in Lucknow can reach about 5°C. Concrete, asphalt and dense construction store heat after sunset, precisely when the human body needs relief.

Disaster risk reduction therefore cannot remain a department that enters the picture after urban planning, housing, road construction and environmental approvals have already created the risk. It has to become a test applied before investment is authorised.

A safe home is infrastructure, not a private luxury

The UN’s decision to place the home at the centre of this year’s observance is important because housing is where several forms of inequality become physical.

A cyclone does not strike households according to income, but the ability to withstand it certainly does. Families living in structurally sound buildings, with insurance, savings, transport and access to information experience the same hazard very differently from informal workers occupying fragile housing on riverbanks, steep slopes or poorly drained settlements.

That is why “resilience starts at home” must not become another way of transferring responsibility from governments to households.

People cannot reinforce buildings they do not legally own. They cannot keep floodwater out when municipal drains fail. Nor can low-income households simply relocate from hazardous land when employment, schools and transport are concentrated nearby.

The public policy challenge is to make safety affordable.

Building codes must be enforced rather than remaining technical documents honoured mainly in formal construction. Hazard maps need to determine where housing and public infrastructure are permitted. Retrofitting older buildings, particularly schools, hospitals and affordable housing, deserves far greater attention. Urban local bodies need engineering capability capable of translating climate projections into drainage design, zoning and building permission.

The Disaster Management (Amendment) Act, 2025 offers an institutional opening for India. It provides for Urban Disaster Management Authorities in state capitals and cities with municipal corporations and envisages urban plans addressing risks including floods and heatwaves. It also mandates national and state disaster databases and formally places disaster-risk reduction within India's statutory disaster-management framework.

The test, however, will be implementation. Another authority or plan will accomplish little if municipal development decisions continue to override risk information.

India has improved warnings; the last mile is now the test

India’s disaster system is no longer built principally around post-event relief.

The SACHET integrated alert system brings warnings from agencies including the India Meteorological Department, Central Water Commission and Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services into a common architecture capable of geo-targeted dissemination. It operates across all 36 states and Union Territories. Government data released in 2026 said the system had disseminated more than 134 billion SMS alerts in over 19 Indian languages. Cell-broadcast technology is also being introduced so urgent alerts can reach every compatible phone in a threatened area almost simultaneously.