India Climate 2026: Five years of daily disasters leave over 16,000 dead from extreme weather

Extreme weather events are striking India with alarming frequency and ferocity. A disaster a day has become the new normal, with extreme weather events occurring on 86-99 per cent of days each year between 2022 and 2026, according to the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) and Down To Earth (DTE) report, Climate India 2026: An Assessment of Extreme Weather Events, released on November 4, 2026.

The share of days affected rose from 86-88 per cent in 2022 and 2023 to 93 per cent in 2024 — the hottest year on record globally and in India — and peaked at 99 per cent in 2025.

In 2026, India recorded extreme weather events on 251 of the 273 days between January 1 and September 30. This means that for nearly 92 per cent of the first nine months of the year, at least one part of the country was hit by an extreme weather event. For five consecutive years, most parts of India have experienced extreme weather on at least 100 days annually.

The report draws on DTE’s India’s Atlas on Weather Disasters , an open-access, interactive public database launched in 2022 to track extreme weather events daily. It provides seasonal, monthly and regional analyses of extreme weather events and the associated loss and damage during the January-September period over five consecutive years: 2022, 2023, 2024, 2025 and 2026.

The assessment draws data on extreme weather events from two key government sources: the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and the Disaster Management Division (DMD) of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs. It also examines media reports to track events, particularly during the pre-monsoon season, when official data are inadequate.

The assessment focuses on two key parameters: the number of days on which India recorded extreme weather events and the resulting loss and damage, measured in terms of human fatalities, cropped area affected, houses damaged and livestock lost.

The events include lightning and thunderstorms; heavy, very heavy and extremely heavy rainfall; landslides and floods; cold waves; heatwaves; cyclones; snowfall; dust and sandstorms; squalls; hailstorms; and gales.