India Climate 2026: India faced extreme weather on 92% of days in first nine months of 2026

Extreme weather claimed more than 16,000 lives and damaged at least 20.6 mha of crops over the five years, with more than 82 per cent of agricultural damage occurring between 2024 and 2026. It also recorded the deaths of 47,244 livestock due to heatwaves, cold waves, lightning, storms, heavy rainfall, floods and landslides.

The report also highlighted changing seasonal patterns. February 2026 was India's driest since 1901 and fourth-warmest in 125 years.

Despite the southwest monsoon recording 13 per cent less rainfall than the long-period average, heavy rainfall, floods or landslides occurred somewhere in the country on all 122 days of the monsoon season.

"This is the human face of climate change," said CSE director general Sunita Narain, adding that almost every part of the country was experiencing extreme weather.

Down To Earth managing editor Richard Mahapatra said the findings highlighted the need to shift from disaster response towards risk reduction and resilience building, including better drainage, water-recharge infrastructure and restoration of forests and green spaces.

The report also found that Uttar Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh experienced extreme weather on nearly 64 per cent of the 273 days between January and September, the highest among states. Uttar Pradesh recorded the most fatalities at 811, followed by Maharashtra (286) and Bihar (245).

Maharashtra reported the largest cropped area affected at 2.83 mha, followed by Uttar Pradesh (0.69 mha) and Bihar (0.23 mha).

Northwest India recorded extreme weather on 235 days, the highest among regions, followed by east and northeast India with 218 days.