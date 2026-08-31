India finally gives its ‘wastelands’ a name and a future

For decades, India’s grasslands, scrublands, ravines, and deserts have carried a bureaucratic insult: “wasteland.”

The word has appeared in revenue records, land-use maps, and government documents, reducing landscapes that are ecologically rich and socially productive to land that is considered empty simply because it does not have trees.

This classification has consequences. It has helped push tree plantations, solar parks and other development projects into landscapes that were never barren. They were, and remain, ecosystems with their own plants, animals, soils, water cycles and human communities.

On August 17, 2026, at the 17th Conference of the Parties to the UN Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD COP17) in Ulaanbaatar, India took a step towards correcting this long-standing error.

It launched its first Guide to Grasslands and Other Open Natural Ecosystems of India. For the first time, grasslands, savannas, deserts, scrublands, ravines and rocky plateaus have been brought together in a national document as ecosystems in their own right rather than as landscapes waiting to be turned into forests.

Union environment minister Bhupender Yadav, speaking virtually at the launch, brought a personal dimension to the discussion.

He spoke of growing up in Ajmer, Rajasthan, among grazing lands and desert scrub that were often dismissed by outsiders as wasteland. Local communities, however, understood these landscapes differently.

Traditional systems such as oran and gauchar were not simply pieces of common land. They were part of a functioning social and ecological system. Villages depended on them for grazing; livestock supported rural livelihoods; and communities, in turn, maintained rules around the use of these lands.

The distinction is important because much of India’s approach to grasslands has been shaped by a forest-centric idea of ecological restoration.

The question has too often been: Where are the trees?

It should instead be: What is this landscape already doing?

A grassland without trees is not necessarily a degraded forest. A scrubland is not necessarily land waiting for a plantation. And a desert is not an ecological failure.

Mapping India’s open ecosystems

The new guide has been developed by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) in collaboration with organisations and institutions including the Ashoka Trust for Research in Ecology and the Environment (ATREE), International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), Centre of Excellence on Sustainable Land Management, Indian Council of Forestry Research and Education and the Space Applications Centre of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

It documents India’s Open Natural Ecosystems (ONEs) across different landscapes.

These include the Himalayan and Terai grasslands, the Thar desert and Banni grasslands of Gujarat, Deccan savannas, Aravalli scrublands, the Yamuna-Chambal ravines, rocky plateaus of the Western Ghats, grasslands of the central Nicobar Islands and Tamil Nadu’s Theri Kaadu scrub landscapes.

Importantly, the guide does not describe these ecosystems only through the lens of biodiversity.