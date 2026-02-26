SOE 2026: India is warming fast. Will it lead to a climate apocalypse?

The Indian landmass was warmer on average by nearly 0.9°C during the previous decade (2015 to 2024) compared to the early 20th century (1901 to 1930). Warming has been uneven, with parts of north India warming as fast as 0.2°C per decade in the past three decades.

While warming over the Indian region is muted compared to the present global warming level of about 1.3°C, temperature extremes in India have been on the rise. Most parts of India, with the exception of Indo-Gangetic plains, have witnessed an increase in “warm days”—defined as days with maximum temperature exceeding the 90th percentile of daily maximum temperatures during the 1995-2014 periods—by up to 5 to 10 days per decade. This is particularly prominent over northeast, Thar-Rajasthan and peninsular India. Concurrently, the frequency of “warm nights”—defined as days with minimum temperature exceeding the 90th percentile of daily minimum temperatures during the 1995-2014 periods—is also on the rise especially over parts of Rajasthan and Gujarat.

Consequently, the hottest day of the year in recent years is 1.5-2°C warmer compared to the 1950s over large regions of Western India and the northeast region. This means that regions that were experiencing maximum temperatures between higher 30s to lower 40s°C are now experiencing maximum temperatures exceeding 40°C during summertime. This has been accompanied by increased intensity, frequency and duration of heatwaves. The northwest region is experiencing a significant increase in warm days as well as warm nights rendering this region particularly vulnerable to heat stress, especially for outdoor workers.

There have been significant changes in monsoon rainfall patterns in India, albeit with wide differences across the country. Large parts of northwest India have experienced an increase in rainfall by 60-120 mm every decade since the 1950s along with an increase in extreme precipitation events, while the Indo-Gangetic region and the northeast exhibit a sharp decrease in rainfall.

Central India is experiencing an increase in extreme precipitation events (defined as daily precipitation exceeding 150mm), with prominent increases in coastal Gujarat. There is also an increase in the intensity and frequency of high precipitation events during the northeast monsoon, which mainly affects the peninsular region of the country. Looking to the future, the Indian summer monsoon rainfall is expected to increase by 6-8 per cent by 2050 compared to the recent past (1995-2014) under the moderate emissions scenario SSP2-4.5. However, Earth System Models still struggle with simulating the intensities of monsoon teleconnections resulting in a large spread in monsoon projections across the models.

The Hindu Kush Himalayas are among the most severely affected parts of the country by changing climate. The Geological Survey of India that monitors and surveys glaciers in the country has reported that there are as many as 9,775 glaciers in the Indian Himalaya region with a total glacierised area of 71,782.08 km2 in the Indus-Ganga and Brahmaputra basins. Mean temperatures over the Hindu Kush Himalayas have been increasing at an accelerated rate of about 0.28°C per decade during the 1951-2020 period, resulting in over 2°C warming over this period. This rate of warming is amplified at higher elevations with regions higher than 4km warming even faster at around 0.34°C per decade. One of the consequences of sustained glacier melt is an increase in the number and volume of glacier lakes. Glacier melt is expected to result in lake expansions downstream and create new hotspots of potentially dangerous glacial lakes, with implications for glacial lake outburst flood (GLOF) hazards and risk.

The tropical Indian Ocean is among the fastest warming ocean basins, having warmed nearly 1°C on average since 1950. An extreme event for the ocean is Marine Heatwaves (MHWs) which are periods of high ocean temperatures above the 90th percentile of mean sea surface temperatures and can last from days to months. Studies have shown that basin-wide warming over the Indian Ocean contributes significantly towards increasing the frequency and intensity of MHWs, which are projected to increase from 20 days per year during 1970-2000 to 200 days per year by 2050. MHWs are linked to marine habitat destruction and coral bleaching.