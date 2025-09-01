India-Japan joint credit mechanism clears way for Paris goals amid North-South climate gridlocks

Strategic partnership, especially in rare earth elements and other critical minerals, is pivotal because of China’s export ban in April 2025 on medium and heavy rare earth elements (samarium, gadolinium, terbium, dysprosium, lutetium, scandium, and yttrium-related items). Though China eased export restrictions on India for permanent magnets after nearly four months, this has given the country a wake-up call.

Efforts are being made to incentivise the manufacturers and processors to build a stable supply chain domestically. However, given China’s dominance on every aspect of rare earths and hurdles involved in mining, processing and refining this critical mineral, building a supply chain will take a long time.

As far as bilateral carbon credits are concerned, experts said that amid global deadlocks on climate finance and technology transfer, the India–Japan JCM highlights how bilateral cooperation can scale climate action through carbon trading, technology localisation and capacity building — though timely creation of joint regulations remains crucial for its success and potential as a model at forums like Conference of Parties (COP) and G20.

The JCM between India and Japan comes at a time when UNFCCC countries are gearing up for the 30th Conference of Parties (COP30) to UNFCCC in Belem, Brazil in November. Around 23 of total 198 countries have so far submitted their national climate action plans or Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC), and Japan is one of them.

The development is significant ahead of COP30 because Article 6.2 remains a critical component of the ongoing implementation of the Paris Agreement. Following key decisions made at COP29, discussions at COP30 are expected to focus on the practical steps required for countries to operationalise the agreed-upon rules governing international carbon markets and cooperative approaches. The US has already exited from the Paris Agreement after the Trump administration assumed charge.

Article 6 provides the framework for voluntary international cooperation in climate action, including the use of carbon markets to help countries meet their NDCs. This mechanism can unlock vital climate finance for developing nations, while ensuring transparency and environmental integrity through a rules-based system.