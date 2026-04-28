India must weave climate resilience into the fabric of policy, urban planning, and public discourse

As election activity gathers momentum across India, a parallel and more persistent crisis continues to unfold with far less visibility: an intensifying heatwave affecting large parts of the country. While political developments dominate national headlines, rising temperatures, health risks, and livelihood disruptions are steadily impacting millions, especially those most exposed.

The heat is on

India is currently in the grip of a severe and widespread heatwave that spans nearly the entire subcontinent, from the northern plains down to the southern coastal regions. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), north and central Indian states, including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Madhya Pradesh are bearing the brunt of the heat, with temperatures consistently ranging between 43°C and 45°C. The situation is particularly alarming in Maharashtra’s Vidarbha region, where Akola has recorded temperatures close to 47°C, making it one of the hottest spots in the country this season.

The heat, however, is far from confined to the north and centre. IMD has warned that above-normal heatwave days are likely over coastal areas of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Andhra Pradesh, as well as isolated regions of Karnataka during April 2026. Kerala and Mahe have also been flagged in IMD’s extended outlook, with heatwave conditions expected to persist there alongside hot and humid weather along the Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu coastlines. Southern coastal regions including Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and coastal Karnataka are all expected to experience prolonged hot and humid conditions as the current heat event which began intensifying after April 20, 2026, shows little sign of abating. Compounding this crisis, the heatwave is being driven by a combination of strong pre-monsoon solar heating, cloudless skies allowing prolonged direct sunlight, and reduced winter snowfall across the Himalayas, which has weakened natural cooling effects across the region. Perhaps most concerning, IMD has made clear that this is not merely a short-term spike. The effects of the heatwave are being felt across infrastructure and public services. India’s peak power demand surged to approximately 256 gigawatts on April 25, 2026, reflecting increased dependence on cooling systems. Several states have adjusted school hours or ordered temporary closures, as classrooms become unsafe during peak afternoon heat.

There is also increasing strain on healthcare systems. Hospitals in impacted areas have seen a consistent increase in cases of heat exhaustion, dehydration, and heatstroke; medical professionals advise taking preventative steps including drinking plenty of water, limiting exposure, and taking breaks during peak hours.

Disparate exposure

These guidelines, however, presume a level of flexibility that a sizeable segment of the public just cannot afford.

Not everyone is equally affected by extreme heat. Owing to the nature of their jobs and socioeconomic situations, some people choose to withdraw into climate-controlled areas, while others continue to be directly exposed. In order to maintain their daily income, street vendors and rickshaw pullers continue to operate on hot roads, frequently working through the middle of the afternoon. Workers in the construction and manufacturing industries, especially those in unregulated or informal sectors, often operate in poorly ventilated spaces with metal or tin roofing that raises interior temperatures. Delivery and gig workers must endure constant exposure while traveling great distances in direct sunshine with little opportunity for rest or hydration.

Without any institutional safeguards, domestic workers frequently use crammed public transportation and walk in intense heat to get between homes. Security personnel work long shifts outside or in poorly ventilated cages with no chance to lessen their exposure to the heat.

Other vulnerable groups, outside the labour, confront equally serious obstacles. Homeless people are particularly vulnerable to heat-related illnesses because they do not have access to cooling areas, adequate drinking water, or shelter. Even at night, urban poor communities, who frequently reside in congested settlements with insufficient ventilation, suffer from prolonged indoor heat. Animals, whether stray or employed, are becoming more obvious victims, falling on hot highways or experiencing dehydration in the absence of organised assistance.

In these contexts, standard advisories such as “stay indoors” or “avoid peak hours” remain largely impractical.

Heat and policy

Climate experts have repeatedly connected India’s rising heatwave frequency and intensity to more general trends of climate change, which are exacerbated by the country’s fast urbanisation, loss of green space, and infrastructure that retains heat. Despite this, there are still disparities in labour protection and climate adaption policies. Although some cities have implemented heat action plans, their execution is sometimes uneven, especially in unregulated informal sectors.

Critical questions regarding preparedness are brought up by the current situation: Do labour laws sufficiently take adverse weather into account? Does urban planning take climate resilience into account on a large scale? Do mitigation strategies consistently incorporate vulnerable populations

The challenge ahead is not simply to react to immediate crises, but to weave climate resilience into the fabric of policy, urban planning, and public discourse—especially for those who remain most exposed and least protected.

For vast sections of society, heat is not an occasional headline or seasonal anomaly; it is an enduring condition of labour, vulnerability, and survival. Yet, despite its intensifying grip, extreme heat and climate distress rarely shape electoral priorities—revealing a stark truth: for those who suffer it daily, the climate crisis is constant, but it is almost never the reason elections are fought or won.

Trishna Sarkar is an assistant professor in the department of economics at Dr BR Ambedkar College, University of Delhi.

Views expressed are the author’s own and don’t necessarily reflect those of Down To Earth