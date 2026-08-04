India on e-wheels: How electricity began to enter country’s road transport energy mix

The likely explanation is regulatory, not technological. India’s gas regulator licenses areas under a minimum work programme, a station schedule backed by a performance bond. Electricity’s mandate is comparatively weaker. Fuel outlets must carry one alternative fuel since 2019, gas by default and EV charging as a fallback. FAME-II funded chargers as a subsidy, not a penalised buildout. Nothing compels a charger onto a route the way a CNG licence compels a station onto a corridor.

This is worth testing, not asserting. CNG, petrol and electricity may compete with each other more than with diesel, although that is unproven here and inconsistent across segments. Two-wheeler electrification tracks against petrol. Three-wheelers plausibly track against both.

Assam and Meghalaya are the cleanest cases. CNG never gained three-wheeler share, yet EV reached 91.8 per cent and 50.7 per cent by 2025-26 anyway. Tripura and Bihar look different. CNG built real share, 67 per cent in Tripura by 2021-22 and 84 per cent in Bihar by 2022-23, before losing most of it. CNG has since fallen back to 17 per cent and 33 per cent respectively by 2025-26, while EV has climbed to 82 per cent and 60 per cent over the same period.

It is the same pattern, arriving later and finishing further along. The divide looks less like geography, and more like whether CNG ever got a foothold there at all.

Uttar Pradesh is not just an illustration of this pattern but its single largest driver. On a base of 13 per cent of the national three-wheeler market, Uttar Pradesh’s own three-wheeler CNG share peaked at 82.3 per cent in 2022-23 and fell to 23.9 per cent by 2025-26. Its EV share rose from 6.1 per cent to 74.8 per cent over the same period, accounting for nearly 30 per cent of the entire national increase in electric three-wheelers by itself.

Diesel sits outside this fight. Nationally, its volume keeps rising. Trucks, buses and the standing car fleet dwarf what these segments displace. But within the segments where CNG, petrol and electricity actually contest, diesel has been pushed out fast: from 45 per cent to 12 per cent of three-wheeler registrations, and from 55 per cent to 13 per cent of cab registrations, between 2019-20 and 2025-26.

Diesel loses decisively where it is actually contested. It just is not contested in enough of the market to move the national number.

What would actually close this gap?

The first answer is charging infrastructure that is affordable, accessible and implementable.

Implementable means extending CNG’s licensed-buildout-with-bond model to EV charging: a real timeline and an encashable performance bond, not a paper target. Right now, a 70-kilowatt commercial connection can take DISCOMs four to six months, and sometimes more than a year, to energise.

Accessible means awarding buildout obligations to dedicated charge point operators, not fleet operators building just enough charging to run their own vehicles. The two are not the same business. A fleet operator’s incentive stops at its own fleet. A charge point operator’s entire commercial model depends on utilisation and uptime for anyone who pulls in. Awarding tenders to fleet operators quietly recreates the ‘one outlet, box ticked’ problem in a new form.

This means targeting hubs at cab ranks, bus depots and resident welfare association parking areas through single-window approval, rather than treating one generic outlet as EV’s fallback wherever gas is not available.

Affordable means tariff clarity and commercially viable charging economics before any mandate. Delhi’s own passenger three-wheeler permit-replacement rule is the clearest evidence of what happens without it. A driver forgoing an old three-wheeler permit for a new one is choosing CNG over EV, because the charging guarantee is not there to make the electric option the obvious pick.

The second answer is making the zero-emission vehicle mandate implementable, not aspirational.

This requires phased, escalating sales targets with real compliance flexibility, including Bureau of Energy Efficiency-administered credits, the way CNG’s own bond was enforceable. It cannot be a number on a policy page that original equipment manufacturers can quietly fail to meet. A mandate only works if it is built to bind the manufacturers currently sitting it out.

It must also be bundled with financing. Battery-rental and leasing schemes can strip out the capital expenditure gap, so compliance does not simply get pushed onto drivers and small fleets as risk.

Delhi’s 1998 diesel mandate remains the clearest proof that a binding, enforced obligation moves a fuel mix faster than a price signal. CNG had both a captive market and an implementable buildout obligation. Electricity currently has a weaker version of one and none of the other.

India did not fail to make electric vehicles affordable. It has not yet made electric vehicles available on the terms its highest-utilisation fleets actually need.