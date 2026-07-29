India’s carbon market targets too weak to drive industrial transformation: Report

The analysts also pointed out that the financial consequences of missing targets are likely to remain weak in the initial years. They estimated that carbon credits in India could initially be priced at around $10 (around Rs 955) per tonne of carbon dioxide equivalent. Compared with several international emissions trading systems, this would make India's initial carbon price relatively low.

"The financial impact of buying carbon credits to offset shortfalls is currently small, between 0.6 per cent and 7 per cent of the annual profit for large companies across the aluminium, cement and steel sectors, based on the expected initial carbon price being $10 per tonne of CO2. For many high-margin polluters, “paying to pollute” could become a preferred business strategy,” said Anirudh TR, author of the report.

Another major concern identified in the report is the exclusion of the power sector from mandatory targets. The sector is India's single largest source of greenhouse gas emissions, accounting for about 55 per cent of the total, but is instead part of the voluntary compliance mechanism. The report says such exclusion significantly reduces the impact of the scheme and recommends that the power sector be included in subsequent iterations.

The analysis also pointed to governance challenges. The government, the authors said, acts as both regulator and operator across many of the sectors covered by the scheme, creating risks to competitive neutrality. They recommended establishing an independent regulatory framework, introducing reserve price floors and stability reserves in line with international best practice, and harmonising the CCTS with overlapping initiatives such as the Renewable Consumption Obligation.