India’s climate action plan fails to prioritise health, global scorecard finds

Of the 132 countries assessed, Colombia scored highest for integrating into its climate plan, followed by Nigeria and Cambodia. Climate commitments of several high emitting economies, by contrast, do not adequately account for health, states the report. It is third in the series, following earlier assessments in 2021 and 2023.

The Global Climate and Health Alliance is a consortium of more than 300 health professionals and civil society organisations and networks from around the world working at the intersections of climate change and health.

The findings are particularly relevant for India, which ranked ninth in the Climate Risk Index 2026, covering the period from 1995 to 2024. The index was released around the COP30 climate summit in Belém, Brazil.

Health is also expected to feature prominently at COP31, scheduled to take place in Antalya, Turkey, in November 2026. Discussions at the UN climate negotiations in Bonn in June has set the agenda for advancing health, equity and resilience in the global climate response at COP31.