India’s climate apocalypse? New scientific update paints stark picture on country’s accelerating crisis

Intensifying heat and rainfall extremes, melting Himalayan glaciers, more powerful cyclones in the Arabian Sea, and extreme sea-levels — that is what India is heading towards as the century progresses, according to a new peer-reviewed study, authored by a team of climate scientists including current and past Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) authors.

Published in the journal PLOS Climate, the paper provides a critical post-IPCC-AR6 update on the state of India’s climate. It does this by synthesising the latest observational data and climate model projections.

The findings underscore the urgent need for tailored, region-specific adaptation strategies to protect vulnerable communities and ecosystems from the escalating impacts.

Accelerated warming and extreme heat

The paper notes that India’s average temperature has risen by nearly 0.9°C in the last decade (2015-2024) compared to the early 20th century (1901-1930), with the hottest day of the year warming by 1.5-2°C in Western and Northeast India since the 1950s.

This, according to the authors, is leading to more frequent and intense heatwaves, with the number of “Warm Days” increasing by 5-10 days per decade across most of the country.

Climate models project an additional warming of 1.2-1.3°C in India’s mean temperature by midcentury relative to the recent past (1995-2014) under the moderate emissions scenario, SSP2-4.5.

Erratic monsoons and extreme rainfall

The researchers point out that the southwest monsoon, the lifeblood of India’s agriculture, has become increasingly erratic.

Mean rainfall has declined over the Indo-Gangetic plains and the Northeast while extreme precipitation events have intensified, particularly in central India and coastal Gujarat.

Climate models project a 6-8 per cent increase in all-India mean southwest monsoon rainfall by mid-century, but with high spatial variability, posing significant challenges for water management and agriculture, according to the paper.

A warming Indian Ocean

The tropical Indian Ocean, a key regulator of India’s climate, is warming at an alarming rate of 0.12°C per decade, one of the fastest in the world, according to the paper.

This, the authors say, is fueling a dramatic increase in marine heatwaves, which are projected to occur for nearly 200 days per year by 2050, from merely 20 days per year in recent decades.

As a result, there is a grave threat to marine ecosystems, including coral reefs and fisheries, which are vital for the livelihoods of millions.

Melting ‘Water Tower’

The Hindu Kush Himalaya, the “water towers” of Asia, are warming at an accelerated rate of 0.28°C per decade, with higher elevations warming even faster. Consequently, glaciers are melting at an alarming rate, with mass losses accelerating in the last decade.

The study projects a 30-50 per cent reduction in glacier volume by 2100 at global warming levels of 1.5-2°C, which will have profound implications for water availability for millions of people downstream.

Intensifying cyclones and rising seas

The Arabian Sea has become a hotspot for intense tropical cyclones, with the maximum intensity of pre-monsoon cyclones increasing by 40 per cent in recent decades. This, combined with rising sea levels, is heightening the risk of coastal flooding and storm surges.