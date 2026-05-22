India’s fossil-fuel subsidy bill now exceeds its health budget. The Lancet just told us why that matters

The labour-market numbers are the ones boardrooms should be staring at. The global economy lost 640 billion potential labour hours in 2024 to heat exposure, an output loss the Countdown values at US$ 1.09 trillion, equivalent to almost 1 per cent of global GDP. Thirty-nine per cent of that loss occurred in agriculture. A further US$ 261 billion was lost to heat-related mortality among older adults alone, a 208 per cent increase over the 2000 to 2004 average.

India, with one of the world’s largest exposed workforces (construction, agriculture, logistics, street vending, delivery, brick-kilns), carries a disproportionate share of that loss. The Countdown’s South Asia regional brief documents that least developed nations lost the equivalent of 6 per cent of GDP to heat-induced labour reductions in 2024. India’s share is in the same order of magnitude.

That is not a climate cost. That is a competitiveness cost.

The fossil-fuel paradox

The Countdown’s most uncomfortable finding for finance ministries is this: global fossil-fuel subsidies reached US$ 956 billion in 2023, exceeding global climate finance, and in 15 of 87 countries responsible for 93 per cent of global emissions, exceeding the national health budget. Governments are paying twice. Once to burn the fuel. Once to treat the illnesses that follow.

India’s Union Budget for 2026-27 allocates Rs 1,06,530 crore (approximately US$ 12.8 billion) to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. India’s direct fossil-fuel subsidies on LPG, kerosene, diesel under-recoveries, and the tax concessions on petroleum products, run into multiples of that figure in any honest accounting. The implicit fiscal transfer from health to hydrocarbons is the single largest, and least examined, line item in India’s climate ledger.

Where the data turns hopeful

The Countdown is not a counsel of despair. The same indicators show climate action working when it is funded. Between 2010 and 2022, the global retreat from coal prevented an estimated 160,000 premature deaths a year by cutting fine-particulate air pollution. Renewable energy generation reached a record 12 per cent of global electricity and now supports 16 million jobs worldwide. Two-thirds of medical students worldwide received climate-and-health education in 2024. The trajectory is reversible, and the cost of reversing it is lower than the cost of absorbing it.

The Indian policy ask

Three interventions follow directly from the Countdown’s framework.

First, redirect fossil-fuel subsidies into health-system resilience. Even a 25 per cent reduction in current subsidy outlays, redirected to State-level Heat Action Plans, hospital cooling, ORS and IV-fluid stockpiles, and primary-health-centre upgrades, would transform monsoon and summer surge capacity within two budget cycles. The Bio Pharma Shakti initiative announced in the 2026-27 Budget, with an outlay of Rs 10,000 crore over five years, is a useful precedent for ring-fenced health investment; the same logic can be extended to climate-resilient public health.