India’s future climate resilience will depend on its ability to build a public healthcare system that recognises heat as a highly gendered disaster

India is rapidly getting hotter, but not all at once. Heat waves are extremely detrimental to people’s health, not just affecting the environment. The country is no longer confronting climate change as a distant environmental concern. The crisis has become immediate, physical, and deeply unequal. From the plains of North India to the coastal belts of the South, prolonged spells of extreme heat are altering everyday life, impacting labour productivity, straining infrastructure, and increasing public health emergencies. But behind this crisis is a hidden reality that most people don’t see: women carry a disproportionate and highly gendered burden of heat stress. Only very recently have policy frameworks begun to acknowledge the gendered health impacts of heat waves in India, ranging from reproductive health risks to occupational exposure.

Women’s bodies respond differently to heat stress at a physiological level. Hormonal fluctuations, body composition, and metabolic rates all affect thermoregulation, making women more susceptible to dehydration, fatigue, and heat-related illness. Pregnant women face even greater risks due to the additional physiological demands placed on the body during pregnancy. In rural and peri-urban areas where access to prenatal care is limited, heat waves add to the challenges faced by already fragile maternal health systems. Extreme heat causes premature births, low birth weight, stillbirths, and problems for the mother. Studies across India show more bad outcomes for pregnancies as temperatures rise, especially in places where there’s no cooling infrastructure or adequate health care.

The relationship between heat waves and women’s health in India is a matter under-discussed in mainstream climate policy. Much of the public conversation continues to frame heat waves as meteorological or environmental events, focusing mainly on temperature, water shortage, and energy demand. However, extreme heat is also a profound public health challenge that intersects with gender, poverty, labour, housing, and healthcare access. Women experience heat differently due to physiological, occupational, and socio-economic factors, making them vulnerable. There is a need to rethink how heat vulnerability is conceptualised as India attempts to build climate resilience infrastructure. Women cannot be considered an “invisible category” within climate governance. Thus, heat waves are not only rewriting environmental realities in India; they are also rewriting the landscape of women’s health risks.