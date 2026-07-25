India’s monsoon crisis: Assam floods, J&K landslides, red alerts across states

In Assam, one of the worst-hit regions this season, the Brahmaputra and its tributaries are in spate, submerging vast areas and cutting off entire villages. At least 41 people have died, while nearly 653,000 have been affected. Homes, roads and agricultural land lie damaged.

The worst-hit districts—Sivasagar, Charaideo, Golaghat and Jorhat—remain inundated, with nearly 939 villages still underwater. More than 24,000 hectares of farmland have been submerged, raising serious concerns over crop losses and the livelihoods of thousands of farming families.

In the state of Nagaland, multiple landslides have killed nine people, with search efforts continuing.

But the crisis stretches far beyond the Northeast.

In one of the most tragic incidents, a landslide struck a mud house in Poonch in Jammu & Kashmir on July 20, killing seven members of a single family, including two young children. Poonch and Rajouri districts remain among the worst affected. Entire homes have been swept away, roads cut off, and essential infrastructure—power lines, communication networks—badly damaged. The death toll has now risen to 27 after days of relentless rainfall triggered landslides and flash floods across the region.

Connectivity has also taken a major hit. The Jammu-Srinagar national highway, the only all-weather road linking Kashmir to the rest of the country—remains closed for the second consecutive day. In the Himalayan states, an active western disturbance is intensifying rainfall.

But these are not isolated disasters.

Watch the video to know more.