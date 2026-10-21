Indonesia wildfire crisis sparks protests as toxic haze spreads across Southeast Asia

The estimated area burned between January and September was 38 per cent higher than during the same period in 2019, previously the worst fire year in its monitoring record, according to a blog published on Nusantara Atlas.

“By October 18, cumulative satellite hotspot detections were also 67 per cent higher than during the same period in 2019. This comparison uses the same satellites in both years, avoiding an artificial increase caused by adding sensors," the authors wrote.

Swamp vegetation accounted for 35 per cent of the burned area, followed by agricultural land and savanna and grassland at 20 per cent each, and natural forest at 4.5 per cent. Some of the burned swampland overlapped with peatland areas. Much of the natural forest affected by fires in September was in Ketapang regency and Gunung Palung National Park in West Kalimantan.

Satellite imagery showed fires burning well inside the national park's forest, something rarely seen under natural conditions, according to Douglas Sheil, a professor at Wageningen University, who spoke to Nusantara Atlas.

Kalimantan was the worst-affected region, with 684,000 hectares burned, accounting for 36 per cent of the national total, according to the monitoring platform.