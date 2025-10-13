International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction 2025: Fund resilience, not disasters, by empowering vulnerable communities

In 2025, rainfall patterns became even more erratic — the entire season’s worth of rain often fell within hours. Punjab experienced heavy rainfall on 24 of 31 days in August, with precipitation 400 per cent above normal, breaking a 27-year record.

Jammu and Kashmir saw rainfall 250 per cent above average in August and September, while Himachal Pradesh recorded 300 per cent excess rain between August 28 and September 3 — Mandi saw 482 per cent more rainfall and Shimla 433 per cent. Odisha suffered floods seven times along its Balasore coast. Landslides and cloudbursts were also reported from Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, and, more recently, Darjeeling.

Heatwaves, too, took a toll — at least 84 people died of heatstroke between February and July 2025. Lightning strikes have risen by 400 per cent over the past six years. Lightning claims more lives in India annually than any other extreme weather event. Between April and July this year alone, 1,621 people died due to lightning strikes.

Floods affected more than two million people. The Union Ministry of Home Affairs reported that natural disasters such as cyclones, flash floods, landslides and cloudbursts killed 2,616 people in 2023-24, a 24 per cent rise on the previous year.

Disasters are becoming more frequent, more costly and more devastating. While the direct costs are estimated at around $202 billion annually, the Global Assessment Report on Disaster Risk Reduction 2025 suggests the real figure may be up to 11 times higher — nearly $2.3 trillion. Yet, investment in disaster risk reduction (DRR) remains woefully inadequate, both in national budgets and international assistance. Under the theme Fund Resilience, Not Disasters, this year’s International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction calls for urgent change: to invest in resilience now, rather than pay for destruction later.

The Government of India spends around Rs 60,000 crore annually on disaster response, mitigation and recovery projects. Nine states have projects with a combined outlay of Rs 4,645.6 crore — just 1.23 per cent of the Union government’s 2024-25 budget. While this may sound substantial, it must be spent wisely. Despite these allocations, losses during this year’s monsoon alone are estimated at Rs 24,000 crore.