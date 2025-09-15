Clouds of Crisis

On May 27, three days after the monsoon reached India, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast a near-normal rainfall for 2025. It even predicted normal rains in northwest India. On September 6, with less than a month left in the season, that forecast looks increasingly fragile. The country has cumulatively received 8.6 per cent surplus rain, keeping the near-normal prediction broadly intact. But the outlook for northwest India has gone drastically wrong.

IMD records rainfall in 727 of the country’s 738 districts. By September 6, at least 85 districts received large excess rainfall (60 per cent or more above normal) and another 164 saw excess rainfall (20-59 per cent above normal). This means one in three districts across India has been drenched by excess or large excess rain this season. The bulk of these lie in the northwest. Of the 208 districts analysed there, 60 per cent recorded excess or large excess rainfall.

The consequences have been devastating. India recorded extreme weather events on every one of the 92 days between June and August this year, according to “India’s Atlas on Weather Disasters”, maintained by the data centre of Delhi-based non-profit Centre for Science and Environment and Down To Earth. For this analysis, only three rain-related extreme weather events were considered: heavy rains, floods and landslides; lightning and storms; and cloudbursts. Heavy rains, floods and landslides were reported on all 92 days. Lightning and storms struck on 77 days. Cloudbursts were recorded on 14. On August 31, Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, director-general of IMD, said that the number of cloudbursts in 2025 was broadly in line with previous years. Yet the season saw an unusual event in Chennai, where on August 30, five separate cloudbursts were reported in a single day. Typically associated with mountain regions such as the Himalayas and the Western Ghats, cloudbursts are rare in the plains. At the same press conference, Mohapatra also noted that “mini-cloudbursts” are on the rise, although he did not provide figures for 2025. A cloudburst is defined as 100 mm or more of rain in an hour over an area of 20-30 sq km, while a mini-cloudburst involves about half that intensity, with 50 mm of rain in an hour. The “India’s Atlas on Weather Disasters” does not currently track mini-cloudbursts.

The spread of extreme weather events has been as alarming as the frequency. On August 28, at least 21 states and Union Territories (UTs) experienced heavy rains, floods and landslides. On two other days, June 23 and August 18, at least 20 states and UTs were hit by heavy rains. On 73 days, at least 10 states and UTs were simultaneously affected by heavy rainfall, floods and landslides.

Himachal Pradesh was the worst-hit. It was battered by extreme weather events on 76 days by August 31, followed by Kerala and Madhya Pradesh (72 days each). In total, 13 states and UTs reported an extreme weather event every second day.

Another worrying trend this monsoon has been the way the desert regions received rainfall. By September 6, Rajasthan was drowning under surplus rainfall of 74 per cent. The frequency was shocking, with eight of the 13 weeks from June 5 to September 3, recording large excess rainfall, and another week recording excess rainfall. Equally concerning was the spread, with 32 of the state’s 33 districts receiving large excess (23 districts) or excess rainfall (nine districts).

A similar pattern was recorded in the cold desert of Ladakh, which received a cumulative surplus rainfall of 434 per cent, with both its districts reeling under large excess rainfall. While no deaths have been reported yet, the sudden downpours have raised fears of glacial lake outburst floods.