Is India investing enough in disaster risk reduction?

The International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction served as a reminder to reassess disaster preparedness and ensure that it keeps pace with climate change and the growing intensity of extreme weather events.

In 1999, a super cyclone killed nearly 10,000 people in Odisha. Two decades later, cyclone Fani, the strongest storm to hit the state since, prompted the evacuation of a record 1.2 million people in less than 48 hours. The official death toll was 64. Every death was a tragedy, but the loss of life was far lower than it might have been. Few countries have improved so much, so quickly, at moving people out of harm’s way.