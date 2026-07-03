June 2026’s heatwave is proof that Europe has changed irrevocably, climate-wise; are its people prepared though?

“During the April 2026 heatwave, we were advised by friends in Germany to buy a fan, which we did. But that is not enough, as a standing fan doesn’t provide the necessary cooling to a family of three while sleeping at night because homes here are built to retain heat,” narrated Chattopadhyay. “We kept the window shutters down all day and opened the windows only at night when the sun went down. But, given the northern latitude, we have daylight till 10 pm in Essen,” she added.

Germany has also set a new all-time high for the second day in a row, as temperatures reached 41.5°C in the last week of June 2026. On June 26, the College for Social Sciences and Humanities (University Alliance Ruhr) in Essen, hosted the interdisciplinary workshop ‘Heat and Health: Bodies, Environments, and Unequal Thermal Worlds’.

Organised alongside the College’s Sweat–Sociology of Transpiration research group, the event examined how extreme heat reshapes bodily boundaries, labour conditions, and public health across global regions. Discussions focused on heat governance, historical medical trajectories, and social inequalities in thermal comfort.

According to Chattopadhyay, who was a part of the workshop organising committee, “For the heat and health conference, we had to go around the office collecting all the available spare fans to ensure the workshop could go smoothly and participants could be comfortable. Luckily, the venue was an old building with high ceilings, so four to five pedestal fans were sufficient to ensure it was comfortable.”

Meanwhile, another event on heat, titled ‘Extreme Heat: Improving governance and strengthening action around the world’ scheduled for June 24 at the London School of Economics (LSE) was cancelled during London Climate Action Week due to extreme indoor temperatures and a lack of adequate venue cooling.

As new evidence emerges, the real impact of the heatwave in Europe would unravel. A new analysis from ClimaMeter reveals that 327 million people and US$15.6 trillion of assets were exposed to heat intensified by climate change in the late June heatwave in Europe, with 81 per cent of those people and 86 per cent of those assets exposed to the highest category of heat.

ClimaMeter is an observation-based, rapid climate attribution framework designed to analyse extreme weather events in real time. Developed by scientists at the Institut Pierre-Simon Laplace (IPSL) and the French National Centre for Scientific Research (CNRS), the platform contextualises ongoing extreme weather by comparing it directly to similar historical weather patterns.

Beginning in late June 2026, Europe experienced an exceptionally intense and record-breaking heatwave driven by an atmospheric phenomenon known as a “heat dome”. Such a heat dome is associated with a stable atmospheric blocking pattern that inhibits the typical west-to-east progression of weather systems. This persistent blocking high-pressure system, referred to as an “Omega block”, forms when a persistent area of high pressure traps hot air over a large region, preventing cooler air from entering, inhibiting local convection, cloud formation, and precipitation, and allowing temperatures to rise continuously for several days. A surface low-pressure system to the west of the Iberian Peninsula also contributed to the high temperatures by advecting warm, dry air from North Africa towards Western Europe.

“Heat domes like the one behind the June 2026 Western European heatwave are not new: quasi-stationary blocking anticyclones have always formed over the continent. What has changed is the baseline on which they act,” said Marco Zanchi, CNRS- IPSL, France.

“ClimaMeter’s analogue analysis shows that meteorological configurations of this type are today up to 2.5°C warmer than they were a few decades ago, and that they now persist for longer. The same circulation that once produced a hot but manageable spell now delivers record-breaking temperatures over dry land, because the atmosphere it draws on has been thermodynamically amplified by human-driven climate change,” said Zanchi.

According to Haosu Tang, University of Sheffield, UK: “One of the most overlooked aspects of events like the June 2026 heatwave is that they are becoming increasingly predictable from a meteorological perspective, yet remain socially disruptive. In other words, we are improving at forecasting the heat, but not at translating that knowledge into preparedness. The gap between scientific predictability and societal readiness is now a central part of the risk.”

“The sequence of exceptional heatwaves striking Europe is unprecedented. This event, breaking multiple records across many countries and marked by an extraordinary run of tropical nights, is a stark warning: emissions reductions cannot wait any longer,” said Erika Coppola, research scientist at Abdus Salam International Centre for Theoretical Physics (ICTP), Italy.