Kenya court cancels country’s first coal power plant

In 2013, the Government of Kenya announced plans to develop a 1,050 MW coal-fired electricity plant — the country’s first — in the Lamu archipelago on the east coast. It was initially to run on imported coal from South Africa and Zimbabwe, and later on coal from Kenya’s newly discovered Mui Basin reserves in Kitui County.

According to World Bank estimates for 2024, Kenya ranks as the seventh-largest economy in Africa, with a per capita income of $2,206.1 and a medium Human Development Index (HDI) score of 0.628. Kenya’s developmental trajectory has been unique, driven by its extensive use of geothermal energy.

The Last Mile Connectivity Project , launched in 2015, is on track to achieve 100 per cent electrification by 2030. Since 2020, Kenya’s per capita electricity usage has risen by 74 per cent to 0.19 megawatt-hour, an increase achieved without the use of coal or natural gas. The country does, however, depend on electricity imports, particularly from Ethiopian hydropower .

Announced as a step toward energy self-sufficiency and investment growth, the Lamu coal plant was projected to become East Africa’s tallest structure , with a 210-metre smokestack. Amu Power , a consortium of Kenyan companies, won the contract to operate the project.

International finance soon followed: the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) committed $900 million in export credit, while its affiliate, South African Standard Bank , added $300 million, together covering 60 per cent of the project’s financing. Two Chinese state-owned companies, Power Construction Corporation of China and China Huadian Corporation, were to build and operate the plant.