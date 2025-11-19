Kenya, Switzerland and Somalia rank high in integrating food systems with climate goals

Kenya, Switzerland and Somalia have emerged as leaders in integrating climate-resilient food production into their national climate plans, a new assessment of Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC) has revealed.

The NDCs, submitted under the 2015 Paris Agreement, have so far addressed only part of the food system’s climate footprint, even though food production, distribution, consumption and waste generate about one-third of all human-caused greenhouse gas emissions.

The Food Systems NDC Scorecard , released by animal protection non-profit Mercy For Animals on November 17, 2025 at the ongoing 30th Conference of Parties (COP30) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change in Belem, also found that Brazil has some of the weakest NDCs in this area.

The report noted that nearly three-quarters of Brazil’s emissions stem from food systems. Amelia Linn, director of global policy at Mercy For Animals, in a statement said that “one in five persons in Brazil only includes other than meat in their diet” while meat consumption remains “25 per cent more than required”.

A previous version of the scorecard published in June warned: “Even if fossil fuel emissions ceased immediately, emissions from food systems alone could drive global temperatures beyond the 1.5°C target and make the 2°C goal of the Paris Agreement difficult to achieve.”

The assessment evaluated countries not only on food production but also on food distribution, eating habits and waste. Somalia, the easternmost nation on the Horn of Africa, received 11 out of a possible 12 points, reflecting what the authors describe as a “very strong integration” of food systems into climate action.

“The NDC includes actions related to some stages of the food system — production, food loss, food processing, food distribution, and food consumption — but lacks measures related to food waste,” the assessment said.

These measures address key issues including food insecurity and nutrition, food loss and waste reduction, and climate-resilient agriculture. Somalia’s NDC highlights the importance of tackling food-system deforestation and reducing emissions from food production.

The country is described as “one of the most vulnerable countries to climate shocks”, having experienced “six failed rainy seasons since 2000, which killed millions of livestock, decimated crops, and displaced millions, leading to food insecurity for over 8 million people”.

Agriculture, livestock and fisheries are identified as Somalia’s “most critical” sectors, receiving 32 per cent of its adaptation budget — $1.9 billion. The NDC says that “climate-resilient agriculture is a vital pathway to sustaining livelihoods, enhancing food security, promoting stability, and supporting peacebuilding efforts”.

Kenya, the United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom were also ranked as strong performers, while New Zealand was categorised as weak alongside Brazil. The report noted that New Zealand has “high-impact dietary patterns” that the NDC fails to address.

The findings highlight both progress and missed opportunities. While food systems drive a third of global emissions, many governments still prioritise a narrow slice of the issue, often overlooking diets, food loss and waste, the scorecard pointed out. These gaps limit climate ambition at a crucial moment for meeting Paris Agreement targets, the document said.

“Countries that weave food systems into their climate agendas prove that ambition and inclusivity go hand in hand,” Linn said.