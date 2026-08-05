Kerala’s latest floods show state yet to internalise lessons from 2018 on ecological degradation and unsustainable land use

Eight years on from the deadly 2018 floods, Kerala has been deluged again. This time, experts Down To Earth spoke to say the mathematics of floods in the state has changed drastically.

Kerala has made significant progress in disaster response since the catastrophic floods of 2018. Early warning systems have improved, rescue agencies are better coordinated, and communities have become more aware of flood risks.

Yet every successive monsoon demonstrates that disaster response alone cannot compensate for decades of ecological degradation and unsustainable land use.

Deluged again

Over the past four days, torrential rain has battered almost the entire state, from the northern districts bordering Karnataka to the below-sea-level polders of Kuttanad.

Rivers burst their banks, landslides tore through the fragile slopes of the Western Ghats, highways disappeared under floodwaters. Homes collapsed, roads and bridges were washed away, electricity networks were disrupted, and agriculture suffered another devastating blow.

The most dramatic scenes unfolded along the Western Ghats stretches which pass through the eastern edges of the state. Within just twelve hours, multiple landslides struck the high ranges of Idukki, Pathanamthitta and Kottayam. Idukki alone recorded scores of landslips within a day. Rivers including the Periyar, Bharathapuzha, Chaliyar, Chalakudy, Pamba, Manimala, Meenachil and Achankovil rose simultaneously, flooding settlements across central and northern Kerala. As water rushed down the mountains, it spread into the floodplains of Alappuzha and Kuttanad, where communities once again braced for prolonged inundation.

A total of 28 people have died so far due to floods in Kerala as of August 5, 2026. Four are missing. Around 418 relief camps are providing shelter to 18,434 affected people. All districts except Kollam and Thiruvananthapuram in the far south are affected.

Not just the rain

Kerala received 13.9 cm of rainfall between July 31 and August 2 against a normal of just 4 cm, more than three times the seasonal average for the period.

Some of the rainfall resembled cloudburst conditions. A rain gauge at Vadasserikkara in Pathanamthitta recorded 361 mm of rainfall in twenty-four hours. Anakkampoyil on the Kozhikode-Wayanad border received 340 mm within about thirty-five hours, while Laha in Pathanamthitta recorded around 250 mm in a day. Meppadi in Wayanad, still recovering from the recent tunnel landslide tragedy, was again lashed by exceptionally heavy rain.

Yet what unfolded across the state was not simply another episode of heavy rain. It was another reminder that Kerala’s flood disasters are becoming progressively more complex and increasingly shaped by human decisions as much as by meteorology.

Ironically, the floods this year have happened after much of Kerala’s high ranges had experienced a deficient monsoon. Until the end of July, districts such as Idukki and Wayanad had recorded rainfall deficits exceeding fifty per cent. Then, within a day, parts of Idukki received around 11 cm of rain, sharply narrowing the seasonal deficit. This paradox lies at the heart of Kerala’s changing monsoon.

“The state is not necessarily receiving more rain than it did decades ago. Long-term rainfall records indicate that Kerala’s annual rainfall has remained broadly stable and has even declined marginally over the past century. What has changed is how the rain falls. Instead of arriving steadily over four months, the monsoon is increasingly delivering large volumes of rain within a few hours or days,” points out S Abhilash, director of Advanced Centre for Atmospheric Radar Research at Cochin University of Science and Research (CUSAT).

Flawed development model

The story begins much higher up, in the forests and mountains of the Western Ghats. These mountains once functioned as one of peninsular India’s most effective natural water regulation systems. Dense forests, deep soils and thick vegetation absorbed monsoon rainfall and released it gradually into streams over days and weeks.

That natural sponge has steadily weakened. Roads have sliced through fragile hill slopes. Hills have been cut for construction. Quarries have proliferated across the high ranges. Forests have fragmented. Natural drainage channels have been blocked or altered. Agricultural expansion has destabilised steep slopes. Every one of these interventions has reduced the ability of the landscape to hold water. Instead of infiltrating the soil, rainwater now races downhill almost immediately.