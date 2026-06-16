‘Key uncertainties remain around El Nino events’

What effect is global warming having on El Niño events? Are they becoming more or less frequent? And are they growing more intense?

The Sixth Assessment Report (AR6) of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) concludes no clear evidence of long-term trends that can be distinguished from natural variability in most major climate phenomena including El Niño-Southern Oscillation (ENSO). In near term, changes in ENSO and its associated climate impacts are likely to continue to be dominated by natural variability. In the long term, ENSO-related rainfall variability is expected to increase, meaning El Niño and La Niña could have a stronger influence on rainfall extremes in some regions.