Climate Change
Kolkata faces record rainfall: City under water ahead of Durga Puja
On the night of September 22, 2025, Kolkata was battered with heavy rains bringing the city to a standstill. Even 24 hours later, the city of joy remained waterlogged ahead of the Durga Puja extravaganza.
At least 12 people have died in rain-related incidents, while the city braces for more showers.
The IMD warned that a low-pressure area over the northeast Bay of Bengal is likely to bring heavy rainfall to several districts of South Bengal.