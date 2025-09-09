Lightning-induced wildfires to increase with climate change

Each year, an average of 1.96 million hectares of land in Canada is burnt by forest fires. The study said that between 1959 and 2015, lightning played a role in about 50 per cent of wildfires, while the other half was caused due to anthropogenic factors.

Fires ignited by lightning led to a more extensive burnt area because they happened in isolated regions, unlike those caused due to anthropogenic triggers, because they were closer to human habitations and could be contained quickly.

Moreover, the lightning-induced forest fires were spatially distributed in clusters, overwhelming the fire management agencies to address them in multiple and remote areas.

Another study published in August pointed out cloud-to-ground (CG) lightning is a major source of summer wildfire ignition in the western United States (WUS). These fires are responsible for wiping out over two-thirds of the total burnt area in the region.

“Smoke from these fires has detrimental effects on air quality and public health and has partially reversed air quality improvements stemming from the Clean Air Act. As the climate continues to warm in the WUS, the risk of wildfires — including those sparked by lightning — is projected to grow due to drier vegetation,” the study said.