Live from COP30 Belem

Adoption of Global Goal on Adaptation indicators stuck in opaque, closed-door talks at COP30.
Yadav: Operationalise equity and CBDR-RC.
Yadav: Calls for just transition mechanism essential for identifying gaps, affordable access to finance, technology assistance and capacity building.
Yadav: UTM undermines equity and justice, acts as serious dis-enabler of just transtion.
Yadav: Achieving a just and equitable global just transition enables international cooperation.
Yadav: Global equity must remain central, address development needs of the Global South.
Yadav: Need for nationally determined pathways rather one-size-fits-all.
Yadav: Just transition necessarily incudes strengthening adaptation, creating livelihood and providing social security, own sustainable development pathways consisting of national circumstances.
Yadav: Just transition not limited to energy transition. It is an economy-wide transition.
Union Minister Bhupender Yadav speaks on just transition at high-level meeting plenary.
COP30 presidency shares an update on its plans, saying that the “first part” of the closing plenary will be held “this afternoon”. It will “adopt those draft decisions ready for adoption”, with a list coming out before the plenary starts.
Read all the updates from Belem with CSE and DTE as COP30 moves into its final decisive phase.