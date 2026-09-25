Maharashtra reels under drought-like conditions, nearly half of tehsils likely to be classified as affected

Maharashtra is facing drought-like conditions as the monsoon withdraws, with Marathwada and north Maharashtra reporting large rainfall deficits.
Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis visited drought-affected areas, including Latur, on September 22 and 23, and sought drought relief for farmers from the central government.
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar received only 29.8% of normal rainfall, while Nashik district recorded 34.3% of its normal average.
Kharif crops such as soybean, cotton, moong and urad are expected to suffer heavy losses, with eight tehsils in Solapur likely to report 80-90% crop losses.
Maharashtra is facing severe water stress as the monsoon begins to withdraw, with districts in Marathwada and north Maharashtra continuing to report large rainfall deficits.
The situation prompted Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to visit drought-hit areas, including Latur, on September 22 and 23, 2026, and seek drought relief for farmers from the central government.
Among the eight districts in the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar division, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district has received the least rainfall, at 29.8 per cent of normal. Last year, it received 699 millimetres of rainfall, or 126.8 per cent of its normal average.
Jalna and Latur, both traditionally water-scarce districts, have received nearly 39 per cent of their annual average rainfall. Dharashiv has received 42 per cent, while Nanded, Parbhani and Hingoli have received 59.4 per cent, 53.6 per cent and 52.2 per cent, respectively.
At 59.4 per cent, Nanded has recorded the highest rainfall in the division.
Officials at the divisional commissionerate said some tehsils had not received rain for as many as 42 days. In north Maharashtra, Nashik division has received only 42.7 per cent of its expected rainfall as of September 24, according to district administration updates.
Nashik district has recorded the lowest rainfall in the division, at 34.3 per cent of normal, followed by Ahilyanagar at 34.9 per cent.
Dhule and Nandurbar have received 55.6 per cent and 57.8 per cent of normal rainfall, respectively. At 74.6 per cent, Jalgaon has recorded the highest rainfall in the division.
Media reports said 21 districts in the state are facing water shortages because of deficient rainfall, and the state government is expected to classify about half of Maharashtra’s 364 tehsils as drought-like.
According to an official from the Relief and Rehabilitation Department quoted by the Hindustan Times in a , “a drought can be formally declared only after assessment of the second trigger and that, until then, the affected areas would be classified as facing drought-like situation.”
Maharashtra had received only 80.82 per cent of its average rainfall between June 1 and September 21, the HT report added. Seventeen districts recorded 50-75 per cent of normal rainfall, while another 14 received 75-100 per cent.
Solapur was the worst affected, receiving just 48.65 per cent of its average rainfall. Several districts in Marathwada, Vidarbha and north Maharashtra recorded deficits of 35-50 per cent, the report said.
Kharif sowing stood at 137.27 lakh hectares, about 95 per cent of the five-year average.
The acute rainfall shortage has threatened kharif crops such as cotton, soybean, moong and urad, with severe losses expected in several districts.
Eight tehsils in Solapur are likely to report losses of 80-90 per cent in kharif crops, while Buldhana could see soybean production fall by 70-75 per cent.
The Hindustan Times report said Jalna may record losses of 40-60 per cent in cotton and soybean. Sangli and Satara also face the risk of substantial crop losses if dry conditions persist.