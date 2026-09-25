Maharashtra reels under drought-like conditions, nearly half of tehsils likely to be classified as affected

Maharashtra is facing severe water stress as the monsoon begins to withdraw, with districts in Marathwada and north Maharashtra continuing to report large rainfall deficits.

The situation prompted Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to visit drought-hit areas, including Latur, on September 22 and 23, 2026, and seek drought relief for farmers from the central government.

Among the eight districts in the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar division, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district has received the least rainfall, at 29.8 per cent of normal. Last year, it received 699 millimetres of rainfall, or 126.8 per cent of its normal average.

Jalna and Latur, both traditionally water-scarce districts, have received nearly 39 per cent of their annual average rainfall. Dharashiv has received 42 per cent, while Nanded, Parbhani and Hingoli have received 59.4 per cent, 53.6 per cent and 52.2 per cent, respectively.

At 59.4 per cent, Nanded has recorded the highest rainfall in the division.

Officials at the divisional commissionerate said some tehsils had not received rain for as many as 42 days. In north Maharashtra, Nashik division has received only 42.7 per cent of its expected rainfall as of September 24, according to district administration updates.

Nashik district has recorded the lowest rainfall in the division, at 34.3 per cent of normal, followed by Ahilyanagar at 34.9 per cent.

Dhule and Nandurbar have received 55.6 per cent and 57.8 per cent of normal rainfall, respectively. At 74.6 per cent, Jalgaon has recorded the highest rainfall in the division.