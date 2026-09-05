‘Major loss to Indian climate science’: Scientific community, civil society mourn demise of Krishna AchutaRao

Climate change experts and activists in the country have called the passing of Krishna AchutaRao, a Professor at the Centre for Atmospheric Sciences (CAS), Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi (IIT Delhi), a ‘major loss to Indian climate science’.

AchutaRao was a ‘pillar of climate science in India’, whose contributions to attribution science and championing the rights of communities made vulnerable due to the rising threat of climate change would never be forgotten, they told Down To Earth (DTE).

AchutaRao had been suffering from health issues for a long time, his wife Mila Mitra told the Hindustan Times (HT). She, however, noted that he was still continuing to teach at the institute and that his family did not expect to lose him so suddenly.

IIT Delhi pays tribute

“IIT Delhi is deeply saddened by the demise of Prof. Krishna AchutaRao, a Professor at the Centre for Atmospheric Sciences (CAS). He passed away on September 4, 2026,” the prestigious institute said in a post on its Facebook account.

The post continued: “Prof. AchutaRao served at the Institute for about two decades and held various positions of responsibility, including Dean (Faculty) and Head, CAS. He was also instrumental in the establishment of the Centre of Excellence for Climate Change Adaptation at the Institute.

“He was a well-known researcher in climate change, climate risk assessment, and adaptation to climate change. He contributed significantly to various international bodies, including the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) and the World Climate Research Program.”

“The Institute community extends its heartfelt condolences to Prof. AchutaRao’s family, friends, and students,” concluded the post.

According to HT, AchutaRao had a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering and a master’s degree in mathematics from BITS Pilani, which he earned in 1986. “He later moved to the US to pursue a PhD, where he worked for several years before returning to India. In 2007, he joined the IIT Delhi’s Centre for Atmospheric Sciences (CAS),” noted the daily.