‘Many nations headed the wrong way’

Shagun: Through the protagonist of your book, Tim Searchinger, you argue that crop-based ethanol can be twice as harmful to the climate as petrol as it drives land-use change. Yet governments worldwide seem to be doubling down on ethanol. Promotion of sugar- and grain-based ethanol in India mirrors the growing use of corn-based ethanol in the US. Are these policies grounded in scientific evidence or influenced by farm lobbies?

Michael Grunwald (MG): The emissions math for biofuels is actually less favourable in countries such as India, where agricultural yields are low. And hence, biofuel policy there is moving in the wrong direction. Europe has somewhat moved to the right approach, but it is still not perfect. As I describe in the book, the EU’s initial Renewable Energy Directive had a mandate that 10 per cent of transport fuel should come from biofuels. The target remained in place even after science showed that land-use changes could negate many climate benefits of crop-based biofuels. This is because of political reasons. Only when electric vehicles emerged as an attractive alternative did Europe cap the use of crop-based biofuels. It has also stated that it will not allow crop-based biofuels to qualify as sustainable aviation fuel. In the US, on the other hand, President Donald Trump’s “one big beautiful bill” in 2025 cut off almost all subsidies for renewables, except for biofuels, and stated that emissions due to land-use change cannot be used when calculating emissions for biofuels.