Measured targets

Emissions in focus

India’s latest commitments can be considered another step towards its goal for net-zero emissions by 2070, which it set in 2021.

India's targets differ from those of many others. Post the global stocktake, many countries committed to absolute emission reduction across sectors. China, for example, released its updated NDC in September 2025 committing to a absolute emissions reduction target of 7-10 per cent from peak levels—a shift in its earlier target of reaching peak CO2 emissions by 2030.

India’s new targets represent a commitment to climate multilateralism, says Avantika Goswami, programme manager, climate change, at Delhi-based think tank Centre for Science and Environment (CSE). "India is pulling more than its weight given its minimal historical contribution to emissions,” she says.

However, in a statement released on March 25, Labanya Jena, director of Delhi-based research institute Climate and Sustainability Initiative, describes the new commitments as cautious, shaped by both technological dependence and weakening global ambition.

Parth Kumar, programme manager, industrial pollution, CSE, points to a lack of sector-specific pathways in the NDCs. While multiple roadmaps exist, the connections between them and the overall NDC goals are not always clear or transparent, he says. For instance, in January 2026 government think tank NITI Aayog released three reports on decarbonisation roadmaps for cement, aluminium and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) sectors.