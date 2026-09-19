Meghalaya, ‘Abode of the clouds’, has India’s highest rainfall deficit
Meghalaya is known for some of the heaviest rainfall on Earth. But this monsoon, the state has recorded India’s highest rainfall deficit — 59 per cent below normal as of September 15, 2026.
Ten of Meghalaya’s 11 districts have recorded deficient or large deficient rainfall, with West Jaintia Hills facing a 79 per cent shortfall. Even East Khasi Hills, home to Mawsynram and Cherrapunji, has received 53 per cent less rain than normal.
Why does a dry monsoon matter so much in one of India’s wettest states? With much of Meghalaya’s agriculture dependent on rainfall-fed streams and springs, a prolonged rainfall deficit could put pressure on farming and drinking water sources.
Around 80 per cent of villages rely heavily on springs for drinking water and irrigation, according to a Meghalaya Basin Development Authority paper. And this is not just a one-season concern. An IMD analysis found a significant declining trend in Meghalaya’s monsoon rainfall between 1989 and 2018. So, what happens when Meghalaya gets less rain?