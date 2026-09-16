Meghalaya, ‘Abode of the clouds’, has India’s highest rainfall deficit throughout Monsoon 2026

The 2026 southwest monsoon season is nearing its end but Meghalaya, one of the rainiest states in India and one of the rainiest places on Earth, experienced the highest deficit in rainfall in the country throughout the season. This is an indication of drought like conditions in the state with possible impacts on agricultural productivity and water security.

As of September 15, Meghalaya received 59 per cent less rainfall than the normal with 10 of its 11 districts under deficient (20 to 59 per cent less rainfall than normal) or large deficient (60 to 99 per cent less rainfall than normal) rainfall during the monsoon season, according to data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The highest deficit was in the West Jaintia Hills district with 79 per cent less rainfall than normal. The East Khasi Hills district with two of the rainiest places on the planet, Mawsynram and Cherrapunji, experienced 53 per cent deficient rains. The only exception to the rainless monsoon was the Southwest Khasi Hills district with an excess rainfall of 58 per cent, as of September 15.