Melting ground: How climate change reshapes faith, culture and tourism in the Himalayas

The numbers illustrate the strain. Amarnath’s ice formation, according to climate researchers and observers who have followed the pilgrimage for decades, has failed to hold its shape past mid-July in each of the last several years, a pattern linked to four consecutive winters of below-normal snowfall, rising regional heatwaves, and a specific, almost mechanical factor: on peak days, 13,000 to 20,000 pilgrims pass through an enclosed cave, and their collective presence measurably raises the temperature around the very ice they have come to venerate. Concern has grown, among conservationists and local communities alike, about how additional infrastructure meant to ease pilgrim access might further intensify pressure on an ecosystem already struggling to sustain current numbers. Meanwhile devotion continues to draw more people each year: 2026’s Yatra recorded 28 per cent more pilgrims in its first six days than the previous year.

Vaishno Devi’s strain takes a different form but points in the same direction. This week, a rain-triggered landslide shut the shrine’s battery-car route in Katra. It was not an isolated event. Last August, a landslide on the Adhkwari route injured pilgrims and suspended both battery-car and helicopter services entirely, arriving amid one of Jammu’s heaviest monsoon downpours in years, 250 millimetres of rain in 20 hours, a dangerously swollen Tawi river, and stretches of the Jammu-Srinagar highway closed by landslides of their own. These are not isolated coincidences striking the same mountain twice. They form a pattern, recurring on the same monsoon calendar, on the same range, with growing frequency.

Tangible and intangible

It helps here to separate what is actually at risk into two kinds of heritage, because both are eroding together. There is tangible heritage: the physical ice formation, the cave, the mountain trails, the built shrine infrastructure, all materially altered by warming, unstable slopes and shifting snowlines. And there is intangible heritage: the ritual experience of the Yatra as generations have known it, the oral traditions passed down about the journey, the sense of continuity a pilgrim feels standing where their grandparents once stood. Climate change does not erode these separately. A landslide closes a route and disrupts a ritual calendar in the same event. A shrinking ice formation changes both the physical object of devotion and the felt experience of witnessing it. Culture and geology are, in a place like this, inseparable.

This matters economically in a very specific way, because tourism is the vector through which cultural erosion becomes economic erosion. Tourism contributes roughly seven per cent of Jammu and Kashmir’s GSDP today, with plans to substantially grow that share in the coming years. Religious tourism is not a peripheral part of that figure, it is close to the whole of it. In 2024 alone, Vaishno Devi drew 94.56 lakh (9.456 million) pilgrims and Amarnath 5.12 lakh (0.512 million), against roughly 2.36 crore (23.6 million) total tourist arrivals in the region that year, meaning two pilgrimage sites alone account for a striking share of all tourism activity. An economy this concentrated around two climate-exposed sites carries a structural vulnerability that deserves far more attention than it currently receives.